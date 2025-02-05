Back to the Future 4 Possibility Addressed Definitively by Screenwriter

Screenwriter Bob Gale knows that people want to see a new Back to the Future movie. In fact, he even has a succinct and definitive answer at the ready. “People always say, ‘When are you going to do Back to the Future 4,‘” Gale said (via Yahoo!). “And we say, ‘F*** you.'”

That might sound harsh, but one can imagine that Gale gets that question a lot. After all, Star Wars is on the TV, Indiana Jones is on the Xbox, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice made $294,100,435 last year. The ’80s are back, baby, and they have never really gone away.

Yet for all the ’80s nostalgia on the screen, Doc Brown and Marty McFly have remained absent… mostly. The duo appeared on Broadway and in video games, albeit not played by Christopher Lloyd or Michael J. Fox. Lloyd did reprise the role and drive the DeLorean for a 2011 commercial aired in Argentina, and the DeLorean appeared among the pop culture detritus in Ready Player One. And of course the Rick and Morty characters are a pastiche on a teen and his mad scientist best friend.

But Back to the Future: Legacy has never hit screens, forcing Doc and Marty to team up with Marty and Jennifer’s kids to save their kids. We’ve never seen a reboot with Jeff Goldblum as Doc Brown, recording his experiments for TikTok and installing the flux capacitor in a Cybertruck. And there’s a simple reason we haven’t seen all of these properties. The rights to the project are owned solely by Gale and director Robert Zemeckis, who also co-wrote the movies. So it doesn’t matter how desperate for sweet nostalgia dollars Universal might get. If Gale and Zemeckis aren’t on board, it won’t happen.