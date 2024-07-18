Cobra Kai Just Introduced a Mr. Miyagi Mystery That Could Recontextualize Karate Kid

Daniel and Chozen decide to check out the address on the passport, and they find a boxing gym. A scraggly looking guy (Tony Cavalero) sees two relatively well-dressed guys seeking out information, and he bolts. They catch up to him, and he divulges a small bit of new intel: Mr. Miyagi was a silent partner in the boxing gym with scraggly guy’s grandfather. The guy says that his grandfather always spoke highly of Mr. Miyagi, but that he also told him that he had to flee America at one point in time. This is a curious new bit of information that Daniel didn’t know.

From the entire Karate-Kid canon, viewers have mostly seen Mr. Miyagi as a kind, thoughtful, non-violent man or, as Amanda says when they find the box, he’s viewed as “possibly the greatest man who ever lived.” So this new information — that Mr. Miyagi might have perpetrated a violent assault and robbery — is at odds with the vast amount of information that’s been presented throughout four films (Karate Kid 1-3, The Next Karate Kid) and in the memories of those who knew, respected, and loved him throughout Cobra Kai. But desperate men are capable of anything.

In considering this new information, it might be important to focus on the year the newspaper article was written — 1947. Mr. Miyagi fought bravely and with honor for the United States in the war while his pregnant wife was stuck in a horrific Japanese-American internment camp. While on the front lines of battle in late 1944, he found out that both his wife and child had died in childbirth. He recounts this story to a distressed Daniel in the first film, insinuating that if there had been doctors to help his wife, then his family would have survived. Instead, the country he fought for gave him only devastation in return.

The years after Mr. Miyagi returned home from the war are a mystery. There’s a large, three-decade gap between the end of the war and when he first meets Daniel. Really, anything could have happened during that time. And a man who has lost everything has nothing to lose. Violence certainly could have been his way of coping. And who could blame him? Perhaps he needed to exorcise some demons before finding his way to a path of enlightenment.

Two other curious issues arise with the discovery of the box. As mentioned before, Daniel is convinced that Mr. Miyagi wouldn’t have gone by the name “Keisuke.” However, there is much debate about Miyagi-san’s real name in the world of The Karate Kid. The Next Karate Kid has him going by both Hideo and Keisuke, while many other entries in the canon have him going by Nariyoshi. The official Wikipedia page for the character has his name listed as Nariyoshi Keisuke Miyagi, so it’s very possible — if not probable — that the man in the passport document and article is also Mr. Miyagi himself.

Last but not least, in the final moments of Part 1, Daniel notices that the logo for the captain’s headband for the Sekai Taikai looks familiar. He runs back to the box and unearths an identical headband, only this one is coated in blood. Daniel is shocked that his mentor and guiding light could possibly be capable of violence that resulted in bloodshed.