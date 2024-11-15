Cobra Kai Showrunners On Season 6 Cliffhanger, Plans For The Future

“Injecting Terry Silver into the world, you have the twist of him double crossing Kreese, which you never see coming,” Schlossberg says. “So there’s always the soap opera between the original actors from The Karate Kid that we just love, that this little rivalry from 1984 is still reverberating today and causing all this havoc.”

The return of Silver ratchets up the action and the mercilessness. Suddenly Kreese is fighting a multifront war. “We like playing with the iconography of the original movie,” adds Schlossberg. “It’s always fun when you can take something from the original movie and repurposed it in Cobra Kai.”

Taking the Sekai Takai global opens the door to many new rival dojos. And within them, there are new villains. “In the very early going, we were really concentrating on bringing in new villainy, new bad guys and bad girls,” Heald says. Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do must face off against a brutal opposing team, the Iron Dragons. Leading that dojo is Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) and Zara Malik (Rayna Vallandingham), two real life martial arts masters in roles that couldn’t be more perfect for them.

Tan is the son of Philip Tan, making him a second-generation martial artist and actor. Previously he has starred in martial-themed projects like Into the Badlands and Mortal Kombat.

“It was important to us that [Sensei Wolf] be somebody of substance and of martial art pedigree that can enter this world believably and scarily,” says Heald. “There were very few people who could deliver that.” When they discovered Tan was available and willing to come and play, they pursued him aggressively. “We couldn’t really see it any other way.”

Vallandingham is a 13-time World Champion in Taekwondo. And just like her character Zara, she’s a martial arts influencer with 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok. “Rayna became kind of a model for that character before we went into production,” says Heald. “We were following her online and thinking, okay, she could potentially come in and nail this.” As an influencer in real life, Vallandingham’s role as Zara went meta. “We were watching it play out in real time on Instagram while writing it,” continues Heald. “At one point, the lines got blurred.”