How Many Karate Kid Characters Are Left for Cobra Kai to Introduce?

Season 3 was also an homage to The Karate Kid Part II with Daniel returning to Okinawa. There he found Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and, in one of the greatest Easter eggs ever, Yuna (Traci Toguchi). Yuna was credited as the Girl Bell Ringer in the second film. She was the little girl Daniel saved from the bell tower during the storm. The actress reprised her role for Cobra Kai season 3. And in a poetically karmic twist, she’s grown up to be the CEO of the auto company who saves LaRusso Auto. Chozen returns as a major character in season 5.

Season 4 brought back Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) from The Karate Kid Part III, and he rises to lead villain in season 5. Consequently, two more key characters from Part III returned this season: Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) and Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively). Barnes, like Chozen, is reformed of his villainous ways, and ends up fighting alongside the good guys. And in one of the cleverer reveals, Andrews is now related to Daniel. She’s the cousin of Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler), Daniel’s wife, which makes her his cousin-in-law. In a nice bit of closure, it’s revealed that she was the one who first introduced the LaRussos.

Who’s Left from the Miyagi-Daniel-san Trilogy

Now that Cobra Kai is looking towards season 6, will it exhaust the characters from the original films? Josh Heald, one of the creators of Cobra Kai, says that there is an endgame for the show and it would take at least 6 seasons to get there. However, the show is on a roll, so it would be strategic for Netflix to milk it for additional seasons.

A few of the actors from the original films are no longer with us. The most obvious is Pat Morita (Mr. Miyagi) who died in 2005. “I think he’s watching it,” says William Zabka, “and I think he’s just trying to figure a way to get on it.” Danny Kamekona, who played Sato in The Karate Kid Part II, is also gone. He passed away in 1996.

Nevertheless, there are still several characters from the movies that might be deployed. The most obvious is Dutch (Chad McQueen). Dutch was notably absent in season two episode 6 “Take A Right” – that pivotal episode when the original Cobra Kai gang reunited. His absence was explained away as him serving time in Lompoc Federal Prison. McQueen, the son of Steve McQueen, is still alive but he gave up acting in films in 2001.

When Kreese went to prison, many fans expected him to meet Dutch in the joint. Now that Silver will be behind bars, perhaps he will meet Dutch there, although it’s not clear that those two ever crossed paths. It’s implied that the original Cobra Kai gang all left the dojo after Kreese tried to choke out Lawrence in the beginning of The Karate Kid Part II. Silver enters the original trilogy in the threequel, and Dutch does not appear in the third film at all.