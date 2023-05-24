American Born Chinese Reclaims the ABC Acronym

When Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel American Born Chinese came out in 2006, it was a gamechanger. Yang has built his career on Asian-inclusive comics and American Born Chinese has been his most influential to date. It earned several comic book awards when it came out, and is still taught in schools today, complete with a study guide in Gale’s acclaimed Novels for Students series.

The slang “American born Chinese” is commonly reduced to the acronym “ABC” within Chinese communities. When used by certain Chinese, it can be slightly derogatory, implying that the ABC has lost the connection to Chinese culture. Yang’s graphic novel grapples with Amerasian issues in a coming-of-age story that has now been adapted into an eight-episode series for Disney+. While there are distinct references to the Asian American experience, the story embraces outsider themes that anyone can relate to.

American Born Chinese has underlying autobiographical elements. The main character name, Jin Wang, echoes Yang’s name (Mandarin speakers will often convert the name ‘Gene’ to ‘Jin’). In the new series, Jin is played by Ben Wang. Ironically, Wang is not an ABC. He’s a CBA – a Chinese-born American. Wang lived in Beijing until he was six and then moved to rural Minnesota where he was naturalized as an American citizen.

“I think it’s really funny that when you Google ‘American Born Chinese,’ it’s my face. But I am actually a Chinese-born American,” Wang says.