Black Mirror Season 6 Cast: Who Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, and More Are Playing

This article contains spoilers for all Black Mirror season 6 castings but does not reveal episode endings or other big twists.

Four years and a global pandemic later, and the sci-fi anthology Black Mirror is finally returning to Netflix. According to Netflix, season 6 is set to be the “most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet” of the series. As Black Mirror has taken off in popularity, the show has become almost as well-known for its A-list cast as it has for its satirical takes on our world. With stars like Miley Cyrus, Jesse Plemons, Daniel Kaluuya, Bryce Dallas Howard, and so many more appearing in the series over the years, its no surprise that season 6 is just as stacked as the rest.

While there’s still a lot we don’t know about some of the characters featured in this season’s five episodes, here’s what we’ve uncovered so far and where you’ve seen the actors that play them.

Joan is Awful

Annie Murphy is Joan

Annie Murphy stars in the episode “Joan is Awful” as the titular Joan, an average woman who one day comes home to discover that a prestige TV show has been made about her life – and that Salma Hayek Pinault is playing her. Murphy is most recognizable from her role in Schitt’s Creek, though you may also know her appearance in season 2 of Russian Doll and the lead role of AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself.