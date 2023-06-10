Black Mirror’s Bittersweet Endings Are More Powerful Than Its Cruel Twists

‘USS Callister’ is closer to a completely happy ending. Our protagonists are the digital copies (they seem to be “cookies” again) who are trapped inside a video game, while the biological human player Daly is clearly the bad guy. In this case, our heroes escape into digital freedom and fly away, abandoning an unmoving Daly to a grim fate. It’s a more or less happy ending – but whereas the evil Aunt Catherine in ‘Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too’ is left to face the criminal justice system (however horrific that may be in Black Mirror’s world), Daly is left to die, and whether he deserves that is questionable at best. Even worse, the entirely innocent biological Nanette Cole has been blackmailed into committing several crimes and may even come under investigation for Daly’s death. So yes, it is very nearly a happy ending – but not quite unquestionably so.

Bittersweet Conclusions

The most emotionally powerful episodes of Black Mirror, those which move the audience the most, aren’t the grimdark ones. Some of its least divisive, near universally acclaimed episodes are two beautifully bittersweet stories – ‘Be Right Back’ and ‘San Junipero’.

‘Be Right Back’ is one of Black Mirror’s best early episodes. It’s the story of Martha, a widow who orders a robotic version of her late husband Ash. The thematically-named Ash has not been recreated, nor has his consciousness been uploaded; he is not a digital copy or clone of the original. His personality has been created from Ash’s online activity and social media posts. The robot is not Ash – he is ChatGPT’s version of Ash.

This is exactly why Martha eventually consigns him to the attic in the episode’s bittersweet conclusion. Whereas the “cookies” behave exactly like their originals would in any situation, to the point that the criminal justice system uses them to extract confessions, Ash really is just computer code and he cannot replicate the real thing. We see Martha desperately trying to work through her grief, as well as wanting her daughter to know something about her late father, and compromising by shoving the problem into the attic. It’s not a happy ending – Ash is gone, but neither Martha nor her daughter can entirely move on, thanks to this ghost they are keeping upstairs to visit on weekends. But we do see Martha come to the realisation that she cannot replace, replicate or otherwise hang on to Ash, and this is the beginning of her moving on with her life and, hopefully, finding happiness.

Black Mirror’s masterpiece is ‘San Junipero’, which ironically deals with death, grief and technology in a quite different way. It’s the story of the love between Kelly and Yorkie, two elderly women who meet as their younger selves in a virtual reality. Much of the story is a beautiful, bittersweet love story; Yorkie has been paralysed since age 21 and never got to experience a normal life at all, including a love life, and is finally given the chance to experience a loving relationship in the virtual world.

And then we get to the ending, which Brooker himself describes as “upbeat” and which is clearly intended to be happy. Kelly and Yorkie argue because Yorkie wants them both to be euthanised so they can be together all the time in the virtual world of San Junipero (the living are limited in how much time they can spend there, but those whose consciousness is uploaded after death “live” there all the time). Kelly is reluctant because she had a daughter who died before San Junipero existed, and a husband who refused to be uploaded to it after death because their daughter would not be there. She still loves them, and is reluctant to enter into an eternal afterlife without them.