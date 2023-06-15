Why Black Mirror Season 6 Feels Like an Entirely New Show

With season 6, however, Brooker chose not to be bound by the usual Black Mirror rules he himself had established.

“When Black Mirror started, the weren’t many other shows like it,” Brooker says. “Now there are quite a lot of shows where everyone’s surrounded by screens, chrome, and glass, and everyone’s weeping and going, ‘Oh my God, help! Oh, oh, I live in a computer!’ I was aware that the show was maybe starting to be seen as a ‘technological-horror-story-of-the-week’ type thing. So it was interesting for me to go ‘right, I’m gonna rip up that rulebook and see what happens.’”

Black Mirror season 6 at times feels like a whole new show. And that’s because it almost was. Fans may have noticed that in the Black Mirror season 6 trailer, final episode “Demon 79” was introduced as a “Red Mirror” production. Initially for Brooker, Red Mirror wasn’t just a part of Black Mirror‘s sixth season but a separate storytelling entity entirely.

“It was a bit of a palate cleanser. Red Mirror was going to be a companion series to Black Mirror,” Brooker explains. “It means I’m doing something that feels like Black Mirror, but it’s not necessarily bound by the rules of Black Mirror: like it’s got to be about technology, be dystopian, and set in the near future.”

Brooker found the experience of discarding Black Mirror‘s usual rules for Demon 79 so refreshing that he opted to just continue to do so when writing the season’s remaining four episodes.

“That opens you up to a new style of storytelling. So by the time you get something like ‘Beyond the Sea,’ which is much more classically Black Mirror premise, I’m thinking ‘what if I set it in the past, and then that makes it much more fresh?’