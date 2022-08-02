Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 Review: Breaking Bad

This Better Call Saul review contains spoilers.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11

​​It’s no surprise that a series with a partial focus on the inner workings of a drug cartel would be so adept at presenting an addiction parable. Breaking Bad explored the theme of addiction with Jesse and Jane in a traditional albeit harrowing sense, but on Better Call Saul, Jimmy’s addiction isn’t chemical. Jimmy is addicted to the hustle, and not in the way that the worst guy you know from high school posts about on Facebook. The allure of the finer things in life, the thrill of the con, the sense of power and importance that Jimmy gets out of his scheme, it’s a high that’s greater to him than what any blue crystal could provide. There’s something immensely powerful about knowing what you’re good at. All it took was a simple mall heist to jog Jimmy’s memory.

Though Jimmy has many names — Saul, Gene, Viktor — perhaps Icarus would have been a fitting moniker for him during “Breaking Bad,” as the episode presents two moments, one from early in the Breaking Bad timeline and one in the present as Gene in Omaha, that show Jimmy flying too close to the sun. Others try to warn him and change his course, but in both timelines, we see what appears to be a lapse in judgment and a moment of no return. In the Breaking Bad timeline, we know what comes of Jimmy ignoring Mike’s advice and going to meet Walter White at a school science fair. Becoming entangled with Walt makes Jimmy a very rich man, but it blows up his life entirely. The fate awaiting Gene in Omaha is more unknown, but what we do know about the situation doesn’t bode well. The FBI is still searching for Saul Goodman and breaking into a man’s house who might be awake could lead to an arrest. However, Jimmy McGill can’t help himself.

For many, “Breaking Bad” will be a much talked about episode due to the return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Though it’s understandable why many will get joy from seeing these iconic characters return, their cameo here feels superfluous. Perhaps next week’s episode will feature a meatier interaction, but revisiting the pair during the early days of their operation as they bicker about a favorite point of contention, the RV, feels like pure fan service. The surprise of their appearance has also been spoiled online and its impact has been dulled after seeing the same trick pulled for El Camino just a few years ago. Watching a much older Aaron Paul finally ask who Lalo is didn’t spark much of a reaction in me.