Better Call Saul Series Finale Release Time and Season 6 Recap

Better Call Saul Season 6 Recap

The second half of Better Call Saul season 6 opens up in the aftermath of the events seen in the midseason finale “Plan and Execution.” Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) lays dead on the carpet of Jimmy and Kim’s apartment, having been executed by Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Lalo immediately puts a plan into motion to use Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) as a pawn to finally take out his rival Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

Suffice it to say, the plan doesn’t go well and Gus successfully kills his longtime nemesis. Both Lalo and the man he killed, Howard, are buried under the cement floor of the meth superlab that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will one day occupy in Breaking Bad. In the episode “Fun and Games,” Jimmy and Kim try to move on from the traumatic events. Unfortunately Kim realizes that as long they’re together people will continue to get hurt, so she breaks up with her one true love.

The next three episodes of Better Call Saul‘s final season then flash-forward to the post-Breaking Bad Gene Takovic timeline. In the usual black and white visual style we see how Gene starts to slide into old habits and pulls off a grand department store heist with Jeffie (Pat Healy), the taxi driver who figured out his real identity. Gene is supposedly ready to move on after that, but after an explosive (unheard) phone call with Kim, he decides to keep the schemes going.

In the penultimate episode, “Waterworks,” we finally see what has happened to Kim since she left him in Albuquerque, and why Gene became so enraged during their conversation in the previous episode. She has been living a boring but crime-free life as an administrative worker for a Florida sprinkler company. Her conversation with Gene brings her guilt over their past back to the surface, and she flies to Albuquerque to confess her crimes. But this phone call was just the beginning of Gene’s descent into increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior.

Not only does he steal documents from an old man dying of cancer to sell his information, but he also comes incredibly close to killing the poor guy with the urn containing the ashes of his dead dog when Gene’s overconfidence almost gets him caught while trying to steal his watches. But this still isn’t quite the worst thing that Gene does in this episode. After Marion (Carol Burnett) discovers his Saul Goodman alter ego, he threatens her. In a brief moment of remorse, Gene lets her press her Life Alert button as he runs away. While it seems like there still might be some lines that Gene won’t cross, it’s clear that he is at a tipping point.

When Does the Better Call Saul Finale Release?

The season 6 finale of Better Call Saul titled “Saul Gone”, which also serves as the series finale, will air on AMC and will be available to stream on AMC+ at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.