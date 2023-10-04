Best Australian TV Series Streaming in the US & UK: Mr Inbetween, Bluey, Deadloch…

This Foxtel series is a little cracker. Co-created by and starring stand-up comedian Tim Minchin (more of a sit-down comedian in truth, seeing as his shows are largely piano-based) alongside House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, it’s an Aussie road trip that ticks all kinds of boxes.

Upright’s story of faded musician Lucky Flynn and foul-mouthed tearaway teen Meg driving across Australia is funny, involving and packed with incident. The first series sets up two mysteries: why Lucky is driving the breadth of the country with an upright piano, and what young Meg is running away from, and answers both in emotionally satisfying ways. Season two, which aired in late 2022, jumped ahead a few years to set them both off on another life-changing journey.

Bluey

Stream on: Disney+ (US & UK)

Pre-school cartoon Bluey is such a phenomenon that it will have passed by very few people and absolutely zero parents of young children. This thing is a behemoth. Even if you haven’t seen it, you’ll likely have seen kids with foil balloons, backpacks and t-shirts featuring the little blue dog at every turn. What makes it remarkable is that unlike say, Paw Patrol, it’s not just watchable as an adult, but enjoyable. These little seven-minute cartoons about Australian puppy Bluey, her little sister Bingo and their parents are sweet and funny and often, meaningful. That’s why it’s had roughly a gazillion downloads on ABC’s streaming platform, and new episode releases are awaited on Disney+ around the world with the eagerness of a kid counting down to Christmas.

Birthdays, imaginative play, bedtime rituals, friendships and school all feature in the day-to-day lives of Bluey and co., making the episodes relatable and recognisable – despite the characters all being cartoon dogs. The character of Bandit too, is a #parentinggoals legend and fan-favourite who has the rare privilege of being a dad in children’s TV and not being a total buffoon. The show doesn’t guilt mums either, which got it the stamp of approval from famous fans including Natalie Portman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rose Byrne, all of whom have made cameo appearances.

Fisk

Stream on: Netflix, ITVX (UK); Netflix (US)