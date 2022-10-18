The Scariest 90s Kids’ TV Shows

Goosebumps (1995-98)

Based on the hit book series by R L Stine that was a staple on every 90s kids bedroom shelf, Goosebumps saw the books come to life on your super small screened gigantic box of a television set. The episodes are truly mini horror movies, albeit with terrible special effects. Although it is hotly debated which ones are the most terrifying, frontrunners include ‘Welcome To Dead House’, where a family is lured to a town populated by undead folks who plan to kill them, ‘The Mask’ where the mask in question looks very Buffy the Vampire Slayer and is essentially a more sinister version of the Jim Carey film, and ‘Say Cheese And Die’ about a killer camera that foretells your demise. Another standout episode is ‘Cry Of The Cat’, where a girl decapitates a cat with her bike only to discover the cat is evil, has nine lives and turns her into a werecat type creature.

Century Falls (1993)

Century Falls was a British children’s serial drama (something that doesn’t appear to exist anymore) written by Russell T Davies, who would later become known for his work on Queer As Folk and resurrecting Doctor Who. The show followed up Davies’ sci-fi thriller Dark Season, which had aired in 1991 to critical acclaim. While Dark Season focused on school kids attempting to stop a group of sinister adults from taking over and destroying the world, Century Falls had a far eerier rural gothic vibe – making it all the more creepy. In short, it’s a kids folk horror complete with all the tropes of the genre, weird pagan rural village, odd elderly townsfolk, scary spectral children, old occult ritual gone horribly wrong, terrifying pagan gods… It’s comparable to the ‘70s cult kids tv classic, Children Of The Stones.

Round the Twist (1990-2001)

Let’s get one thing clear: Round The Twist wasn’t supposed to be scary, it just was. It was marketed a quirky Aussie show about an eccentric family who live in a lighthouse where weird shit happens… but some of that weird stuff was utterly disturbing. Alright sure, the catchy theme song spells it out for you (“have you ever, ever felt like this? When strange things happen, are you going round the twist?”) but it all looked like it should be fun and frolics – there’s no dark gothic horrors presented in this bright, sunny Australian show. But, turns out, the Victorian lighthouse where the three siblings and widower dad live is haunted, from there it just all keeps getting more and more bizarre. In one episode, the eldest son was impregnated by urinating on a tree, talk about disturbing…

Animorphs

Animorphs wasn’t exactly horror, but the backstory was absolutely horrific to say the least. Based on the Scholastic books of the same name (see a pattern emerging here? Those Scholastic book fairs were mint), the series follows Jake and his sort-of mostly friends who take a shortcut one day only to bump into an alien and be given powers – the power to morph into animals. But why? Because the world is being secretly taken over by a race of other aliens who seek to take over the earth. The worst part? These evil aliens are parasites that look like slugs and are inserted into human brains via their ears (à la The Faculty), oh, and if the kids morph too long they are forever stuck in their animal form. It’s honestly all pretty bleak, but wouldn’t it be cool to be able to turn into a tiger?

Eerie, Indiana (1991-2)

Eerie, Indiana is essentially the X-Files for kids. The series follows new kid in town, Marshall (played by Omri Katz aka Hocus Pocus’ Max), who moves from New Jersey to Eerie. Turns out the town lives up to its name, and just like Mulder, Marshall collates his evidence of strange goings on, storing it safely in his basement. Not everything is downright terrifying in Eerie, but it sure is strange – think The Burbs strange. The pilot, ‘Forever Ware’ sticks out in every 90s kids memory as being possibly the most disturbing. It features a Tupperware saleswoman who is quite literally stuck in the past, and seals her children up in airtight containers every night to preserve them as children – an utter nightmare to any kid who is desperate to make it out of eighth grade!

Are You Afraid Of The Dark? (1990-96)

The OG of all 90s spooky kids shows is of course, Are You Afraid Of The Dark?. The Canadian show kicked off the careers of Ryan Gosling, Hayden Christensen, Neve Campbell and Melissa Joan Hart. It’s been revived not once, but twice – because it was just that good. And, most importantly, it was down right scary. The Midnight Society would meet in the dark, gathered around a campfire, toasting s’mores and telling utterly terrifying stories such as ‘The Tale Of The Dollmaker’, a nightmare-inducing story where a girl gets stuck in a dollhouse and transformed into a doll, ‘The Tale Of The Nightly Neighbors’ where a girl suspects her next door neighbors are vampires and everyone laughs it off, and ‘The Tale Of The Super Specs’ where a pair of glasses allow the wearer to see shadowy figures invisible to the human eye.