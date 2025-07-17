X-Men: All The Right And Wrong Lessons Hollywood Took from a Superhero Movie 25 Years Ago

It was 25 years ago that X-Men truly launched the modern era of the superhero movie. While there had been films before starring Batman and Superman—and even Blade offered proof that obscure Marvel Comics characters could work at the box office—X-Men’s release in 2000 was a game-changer. It helped pave the way for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man two years later, which in turn opened the floodgates for the rise of both the 20th Century Fox stable of Marvel characters and Disney’s (until recently) all-powerful, unstoppable Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile Warners continues to take various stabs with their own DC Comics stable to this day.

A quarter century after its release, X-Men remains one of the key entries in the superhero genre for a number of reasons. At the time, it grossed nearly $300 million worldwide against a relatively frugal $75 million budget, which were then eye-popping numbers for a film starring largely little-known actors as relatively little-known comic book characters. Its breakthrough forced studio execs all over Hollywood to recognize the untapped potential of movies based on comics, particularly superhero stories, which they had previously long dismissed.

Hollywood took several good lessons from the success of X-Men to heart, upping the quality and awareness of the genre considerably. Of course Tinseltown being what it is, it also took (and continues to take) some of the wrong lessons from this success. To mark the 25th anniversary of this still important (and still entertaining) film, and with a full-fledged reboot coming from Marvel Studios sometime in the next few years, here’s everything right and wrong that the movie business took from X-Men.

Right: Superman and Batman weren’t the only superheroes in the world

Before the arrival of X-Men, the only major superhero characters to make it to the big screen multiple times were both DC properties, Superman and Batman. Aside from Blade and the disastrous Howard the Duck, no Marvel characters had reached theaters. Even Spider-Man had been mired in developmental hell for years while DC seemed stuck on just recycling its two most popular characters over and over.