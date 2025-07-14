Superman Box Office Asks How High Can This Thing Fly?

So if Superman (2025) is demonstrably selling fewer tickets than Man of Steel did, why are so many folks at WB and DC apparently happy about these numbers? Well, for starters, it’s wise to remember that none of these are released in a vacuum.

As aforementioned, Superman is only the third movie to gross over $100 million during its opening weekend frame in the U.S. this year. The other two movies to do so are A Minecraft Movie ($162.7 million) and the Lilo & Stitch remake ($146 million). Both of those numbers were higher, but both of those numbers also were for films bathed in nostalgia for younger moviegoers in the Gen Z and Gen Alpha demographics. In other words, they appealed to younger target demos better than most recent superhero stuff, including this year’s Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World.

In fact, the last superhero movie to cross $100 million domestically in its opening was 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine ($211.4 million), which aimed squarely at the nostalgia for those old enough to remember previously seeing Hugh Jackman play Wolverine in theaters. Prior to that, the last live-action superhero movie to kickstart past the $100-million milestone was another Gunn film: 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which premiered at $120.7 million.

In this context, Superman is Gunn’s biggest opening since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which debuted at $146.5 million way back in 2017. It also is in the ballpark of Matt Reeves’ highly successful retooling of the Dark Knight in 2022, The Batman ($134 million). Superman is thus performing closer to the ceiling for superhero movies in this decade—or at least those not riding high on nostalgia for caped stuff from the 2010s and 2000s (also looking at you, Spider-Man: No Way Home).

It also should be noted that this is a significant course correction from DC’s previous “shared universe” continuity, which concluded in 2023 with The Flash flopping out of the gate via its $55 million debut and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sinking the DCEU for good when it was buried at sea with its $27.7 million opening. When your comparison for franchise health is Aquaman 2 instead of The Dark Knight Rises, the world Superman is flying into this summer is quite different than the one Man of Steel attempted to conquer 12 summers ago.

Yet the real measurement of success will be how Superman plays for the rest of the season. The film received an “A-” CinemaScore, which is good for a superhero movie, albeit again intriguingly reminiscent of Man of Steel. Zack Snyder’s Kal-El kickoff earned the same grade from polled audiences back then. It’s a good rating, but not the coveted “A” that marks supreme word-of-mouth. How it plays out remains to be seen though. Man of Steel might have had a solid CinemaScore, but the actual box office receipts tracked a more mixed word-of-mouth when the film dropped 65 percent in its second weekend and then another steep 50 percent for a third weekend.