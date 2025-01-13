The Best Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes of All Time, Ranked

But “The Offspring” is very much an excellent Data episode, one that best exemplifies his character’s quest to understand human behavior. Frakes and writer René Echevarria follow Data’s experiment in parenthood by creating a child, who takes the form of a woman called Lal (Hallie Todd). While the act of child-rearing does have interesting insights for Data, the most interesting involve the self-determination that Lal demonstrates, underscoring the franchise’s fundamentally liberal concept of humanity.

16. The Wounded (Season 4, Episode 12)

Most people associate Chief Miles O’Brien and the Cardassians with Deep Space Nine, but both of them play central roles in the TNG classic “The Wounded,” which introduces the pivotal alien race. O’Brien’s unlikely rise from transporter chief with one or two lines per episode to a main character on the best Star Trek show happened in part because of the development “The Wounded” gave him.

“The Wounded” guest stars Bob Gunton as Captain Maxwell, under whom O’Brien served during the Cardassian War. Federation orders to host two Cardassian leaders (one played by Marc Alaimo, who will later go on to portray the excellent DS9 villain Gul Dukat) already unnerve the Chief, but it gets worse when Maxwell starts talking about continuing the war. “The Wounded” has a darker tone than most TNG episodes, but its complex look at the fallout of war sets the stage for DS9.

15. The Chase (Season 6, Episode 20)

With a franchise like Star Trek, which has run for decades across multiple media, it’s almost always easier to ignore canon inconsistencies than it is to explain them. “We do not discuss it with outsiders,” as Worf told his DS9 crew mates, is a much better explanation for the distinctions in Klingon designs than the one provided by Enterprise. We don’t need to know why most of the aliens in Star Trek are humanoids with different bits of stuff glued to their faces. It’s because the show had no budget, and that’s good enough.

Yet, somehow, writers Joe Menosky and Ronald D. Moore and director Frakes avoid all the pitfalls with their episode “The Chase.” Following the lead of a beloved archeology professor, Picard and the Enterprise race the Romulans, Klingons, and Cardassians for a piece of ancient technology connected to the origin of life. What they find not only explains the similar appearances between all the races, but also shores up the central themes of Star Trek.

14. Qpid (Season 4, Episode 20)

Maybe the real reason that Worf’s explanation of the differing Klingon designs works so well is because the line comes from Michael Dorn, an underrated master of comedy. Because even those who hate Q episodes have to appreciate Worf’s reaction when the all-powerful trickster transforms the bridge crew into characters from Robin Hood. “Sir, I must protest,” barks Worf. “I am not a Merry Man.”