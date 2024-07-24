The Fox X-Men Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

13. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

As with the comics beforehand, Wolverine was the clear breakout of the X-Men film franchise. Hugh Jackman shaved off most the rough edges of the Canucklehead, especially as the sequels rolled along. He and the producers reimagined Logan as a tall, handsome guy with a dark side and a bad attitude. So it makes sense that Wolvie would get a solo spin-off movie with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, one that built on his secret history. It would also prove to be the most clean-cut and shadowless interpretation of the character ever put to film.

Compelling as that idea might seem, director Gavin Hood and writers David Benioff and Skip Woods make the worst possible decisions at every turn. Overstuffed with un-compelling takes on additional X-characters and filled with terrible effects, X-Men Origins doesn’t even get help from Jackman, who seems to resent how his signature character is being written and directed this time around. We wouldn’t blame him. Only Liev Schreiber seems to be having fun as a sadistic Sabertooth.

12. Dark Phoenix (2019)

One has only to look at the next entry on this list to see the immense folly of Dark Phoenix. Somehow after turning the grand “Dark Phoenix Saga” into a pedestrian, Earth-bound tale, X-Men: The Last Stand writer Simon Kinberg got another crack at the story, this time as director. Even taking into account the fact that Fox insisted on reshooting the cosmic climax of Dark Phoenix, claiming it felt too close to Captain Marvel, Kinberg clearly has no sense of the story’s operatic scale.

Worse, Dark Phoenix wants to be a comment upon the mistreatment and mistrust of powerful women but saddles its female characters with terrible lines and roles. Jessica Chastain barely registers as vengeful alien Vuk, Jennifer Lawrence suggests Xavier call the team “X-Women” with all the passion the line deserves, and Sophie Turner doesn’t seem to have anything going on behind her eyes as Jean Grey, least of all a malevolent space entity.

11. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

If you weren’t there in 2006, it’s hard to appreciate the depth of disappointment wrought by X-Men: The Last Stand. Still, at the start of the second wave of superhero movies, it felt audacious for X2 to end by promising the “Dark Phoenix Saga,” a beloved comic book story. Instead director Brett Ratner delivered a tone deaf mess of a film, driven by Kinberg and Zak Penn’s mediocre script, and boneheaded studio notes that bizarrely insisted the film should also be about the “mutant cure” and a needless “ending” to the franchise.

The Last Stand has its moments, including Wolverine and Colossus finally giving us a “fastball special,” and a pitch-perfect casting with Kelsey Grammer‘s Beast. Outside of that, the movie went for comic book winks instead of compelling story and bobbled every one of them. Remember how Quentin Quire has quills? And Juggarnaut actually says, “I’m the Juggarnaut, bitch?” We wanted space opera and The Last Stand gave us internet memes. The franchise never really recovered from the amount of damage this thing did.