The X-Men Most in Need of MCU Redemption

Even if we leave aside the fact that director Matthew Vaughn killed the Black character first (and we really shouldn’t), the scene fundamentally misunderstands the main thing about Darwin. He absolutely cannot die. Yes, that’s a hard power for a writer to deal with, but the joy of Darwin isn’t from the fear that he might die. It’s from watching the crazy way his body changes in response to various threats, something the MCU version will hopefully understand.

Storm

Quick, when you think of Storm in the Fox movies, what comes to mind? Is it something about a Toad? Getting struck by lightning? That terrible, terrible line (reportedly a remnant from a Joss Whedon runner in previous drafts of the movie) has overshadowed everything else that Storm does in those movies, whether she’s portrayed by Halle Berry or Alexandra Shipp.

That’s an ignoble track record for one of the best comic book characters ever created. The Storm of X-Men comics has been a goddess, a thief, and everything in between. She has won the hearts of leaders such as Black Panther and Doctor Doom, but no one has contained her. Not only does she possess extremely powerful abilities, but she bested Cyclops and led the X-Men for years after being depowered. When Storm comes to the MCU, she deserves a portrayal that, at the very least, makes people forget the dumb “toad” line. Although even coming close to matching the glory of her comic book characterizations would be nice.

Cyclops

As disrespectfully as Storm was treated, at least she did something memorable in the X-Men movies. The same cannot be said of Cyclops, the first and longest-serving leader of the X-Men. To be fair, Cyclops often appears as a one-note character in the comics, a straight-laced do-gooder who served as the voice of a calming force on a team that included some outsized personalities. Despite the incredible charisma of James Marsden, the first actor to portray the character on screen, Cyke spent most of the original trilogy of movies on the sidelines. He was a wet-blanket third-wheel in the romance between Jean Grey and Wolverine.

It’s unlikely that the MCU will give viewers the revolutionary Cyclops who appeared in comics over recent years—the guy who has given up on realizing Professor Xavier’s dream of coexistence between humans and mutants, devoting himself instead to fighting against humans for mutant liberation. However, they can play up the qualities that eventually drive the comic book Cyclops to those extremes: the desire to do whatever he can for his people and a brilliant tactical mind. Even as an uncomplicated hero, those aspects make Cyclops a compelling character, far more so than he was in the Fox movies.

Gambit

In another world, this entry would be different. For years, Fox planned to produce a Gambit movie with Channing Tatum as the Ragin’ Cajun, a film that would have done justice to the roguish charm that won the heart of his best girl… um, Rogue. However, despite Tatum’s undying enthusiasm for the part, the movie never came to be. Instead Gambit appeared only as a miscast Taylor Kitsch, who was overshadowed in his handful of scenes by the overstuffed nature of X-Men: Origins: Wolverine.