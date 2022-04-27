The Batman 2 Should Not Use Joker as the Main Villain

Even so, if we were allowed to offer our wholly unnecessary two cents to Reeves (who has already shown a complete command of the Batman mythos), it would be this: Don’t use Keoghan’s Joker in a major way. Not yet.

Break Away from The Dark Knight Template

When Batman Begins was released in 2005, it felt like a shocking breath of fresh air. A Batman movie that takes the character seriously? It was a revelation, one where no less than Roger Ebert said, “It was the Batman movie I was waiting for.”

But in retrospect, it looks a bit safe and certainly formulaic when compared to the movies that followed under director Christopher Nolan’s guidance, especially 2008’s The Dark Knight. As great as Begins is, and it is, the movie was built in the template handed down by Richard Donner in 1978’s Superman: The Movie. All the best superhero movies up to that point followed in the footsteps of that picture (and maybe its first sequel, which also began under Donner). That changed when The Dark Knight showed a different path.

Ideally, The Batman 2 will have a similar departure from audience expectations and formula. To be sure, Reeves’ first Batman film is a triumph, and one we personally consider to be among the best superhero movies ever made. However, it still very much operates in the shadow of Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, presenting a Bruce Wayne at the beginning of his crime fighting career and who is seeing his city descend into chaos as it transitions from an underworld of organized crime to the age of the freak. It also felt almost obligated to end with a citywide existential threat (like two of Nolan’s three Batman movies)… and a tease for the Joker in the sequel.

Making The Batman 2 in the image of Nolan’s second Dark Knight picture—which would mean making a Batman vs. Joker movie—will inevitably invite difficult comparisons while retrodding familiar ground. Why do that when Reeves already has gone so much his own way in the first two acts of The Batman? Now that he’s earned his spurs at the box office, like Nolan in 2005, he should be allowed to completely throw away the existing formula and do something incredibly unique.

The Batman ended with the city literally under water. Could we get a whole film about Gotham under martial law and in a veritable no man’s land situation (as opposed to being only an aspect of The Dark Knight Rises)? Or better still, follow a thread Nolan never even attempted. Mr. Freeze, for example, is begging for a Gothic and dramatic onscreen adaptation, and we imagine Reeves could have a lot of fun with that. And this is just one example to get away from the Mistah J of it all.