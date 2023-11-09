Why the World Needs PG-13 Horror Movies

When the Motion Pictures Association of America (MPAA) introduced its rating system in 1968, it included only the designations for G, M (suggested for Mature Audiences), R (no children under 16 without a parent or guardian), and X (no one under 16 admitted). That soon changed to the more familiar G, PG, R, and X system, with the limits for R and X raised to 17.

Then came Steven Spielberg. His Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, as well as the Spielberg-produced Gremlins and Poltergeist, drew criticism for their intense scenes of violence and gore, deemed inappropriate for a PG audience. The MPAA accepted Spielberg’s suggestion for a PG-13 rating, and the designation first went to the action film Red Dawn, the romantic comedy The Flamingo Kid, and David Lynch’s Dune.

The rating soon served an important marketing function, becoming the de facto rating for a “family” film. While PG-13 films do allow for two uses of the word “fuck” in a non-sexual context, they also can signify slightly more mature, but ultimately safe, cinematic fare. Most major franchises shoot for a PG-13 rating, and at least half of the top ten highest-grossing movies of the past five years have been rated PG-13.

In short, what began as a warning of material slightly too intense for all audiences has become the signifier of accessible, if slightly more mature, material, which makes it perfect for a certain type of horror.

The Power of PG-13 Horror

It’s easy to see why PG-13 horror got a bad rap so early on. In the same year that saw the release of R-rated classics such as Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and the first A Nightmare on Elm Street, the first PG-13 horror films were hybrids, such as the fantasy horror of Dreamscape or the horror comedy of The Night of the Comet. Both of these films have their charms, but they don’t pass the “purity test” of hard-edged, R-rated entries.

But as the PG-13 rating grew to signify accessibility, horror with that designation became a way to bring younger or more timid viewers into a genre that can be intentionally off-putting. No studio has taken advantage of this tendency better than Blumhouse, makers of the aforementioned Five Nights at Freddy’s. The company has released catchy, meme-ready movies targeted at young teens and tweens like Ma, M3GAN, and Happy Death Day. With the promise of campy fun, these movies invite people into the experience, promising that the carnage wrought by baby-faced slashers and middle-aged women who don’t want to drink alone will be more fun than disturbing.