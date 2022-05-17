Best Movies to Watch After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Directed by Albert Band, Doctor Mordrid focuses on a powerful wizard in a battle to prevent the evil sorcerer Kabal (not the Mortal Kombat guy) from releasing the dark Fourth Dimension on Earth. As you might guess, this is a Doctor Strange script with a few proper nouns switched out to remove Baron Mordo and the Dark Dimension. While the movie somehow sports effects only marginally better than the 1978 Dr. Strange tv movie, it does feature Jeffrey Combs in the lead role, who is the greatest special effect any filmmaker could want.

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

For some, Multiverse of Madness isn’t about the script or the drama, or even the character development. It’s about Sam Raimi returning to the big screen. Before revolutionizing the superhero movie genre with his Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi cut his teeth as a premier horror director, creating the nearly perfect Evil Dead trilogy. Drag Me to Hell brings Raimi back to horror after almost a decade in the world of big-budget superheroes, and he proves that he has not lost a step.

Switching from the heroics of Marvel Comics to the moralizing of E.C. Comics, Drag Me to Hell stars Allison Lohman as Christine, a banker who decides to go against her principles to impress a boss and denies a mortgage extension to an elderly woman. In retaliation, the woman curses Christine, setting the young woman on an increasingly madcap and stomach-churning mission to make things right. Like Bruce Campbell’s Evil Dead hero Ash Williams before her, and the MCU Illuminati after her, Christine gets thoroughly punished for her misdeed, much to the delight of the camera. Anyone who loved watching good people suffer in Multiverse of Madness will get plenty of spiteful joy from Drag Me to Hell.

Faust: Love of the Damned (2000)

Many have called Multiverse of Madness the first Marvel horror movie. While that might be a surprising claim to some, horror and superheroes have come together on screen with surprising regularity. Not only did Blade kick off the second wave of superhero movies, but movies such as The Crow and Swamp Thing have long mixed the genres. But few have done so with as much aplomb as Faust: Love of the Damned. Directed by frequent Stuart Gordon collaborator Brian Yuzna, creator of gross-out classics such as Society and Beyond Re-Animator, Faust: Love of the Damned adapts the hard-edged independent comic book from writer David Quinn and artist Tim Vigil.

Faust tells the story of John Jaspers (Mark Frost, but not the one from Twin Peaks), who makes a deal with the demonic M (Wishmaster star Andrew Divoff) to gain powers to avenge his murdered girlfriend. As Faust, who looks like a mash-up of Batman and Wolverine, Jaspers cuts a grisly path through the underworld, drawing the attention of detective Dan Margolies (Jeffrey Combs). Although the movie isn’t quite as gross as that plot and cast suggest, and it severely mishandles a sexual abuse subplot, few movies so gleefully combine superheroes and horror as Faust: Love of the Damned.

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

For most Doctor Strange fans, the character’s appeal lies in the different ways the hero can solve his problems. Where other superheroes can only bludgeon their enemies into submission, Strange can bargain with Dormammu or engage his evil variant in a symphonic stand-off. But in the same year that the Master of the Mystic Arts debuted in Strange Tales #110, Walt Disney Pictures gave the world one of the most exciting wizard duels with its take on Arthurian legend, The Sword in the Stone.