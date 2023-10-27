How Five Nights at Freddy’s Earned Its Cult Following

The Origins

The way Scott Cawthon created Five Nights at Freddy’s feels almost like a supervillain origin story. Back in 2013, he released a game called Chipper & Sons Lumber Co. It was a mobile title that featured an art style that was somewhere between Rare N64 platformers and one of those godawful CGI straight-to-DVD ripoff movies your grandma is tricked into buying you because she thinks it’s a Pixar film. People razzed him for the visuals, talking about how outright creepy the characters appeared. Cawthon was like a clown trying his best at a birthday party, only to find nothing but crying and screaming children. Depressed over the criticism, Cawthon ended up finding inspiration in how unnerved everyone was over Chipper and the rest.

Released on Windows on August 8, 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s was simple, but incredibly effective. You play as a lowly and unseen security guard, working at a Chuck E. Cheese pastiche called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. At night, the animatronics are free-roaming and incredibly dangerous. Said animatronics also happen to look an awful lot like the characters from Chipper’s world but in a darker atmosphere. Of course, the game does not take itself too seriously and there is a lot of morbid humor in there, usually in the form of the rather flippant guy on the phone giving you directions and context.

Surviving the night means keeping an eye on the whereabouts of the different rogue animatronics and closing the nearby doors when necessary. Mind you, electricity is a finite resource that will run out if you misuse it. It’s a plate-spinning situation where failure means a heart-stopping jump scare and game over.

The game became a runaway success that spawned so many sequels that we would sometimes get multiple entries in a year. The formula would be altered and expanded over time, including the ever-increasing cast of metal beasts out to scream at us out of nowhere. What made that formula so appealing in the first place, though?

The Scares

The Five Nights at Freddy’s games have some disturbing themes (more on those in a second), but what really helps make them work is that they aren’t especially violent or gory. All the vicious stuff is either implied or shown in primitive pixel form during cutscenes. You aren’t going to see any vivid George Romero brutality, but the sudden scares and the suggestions of what is happening carry the weight. It’s all about the tension.

That approach opens these games up to a wider fanbase. As long as they have the courage, kids can enjoy what Five Nights has to offer without everything seeing anything R-rated. Sure, one of the games may feature imagery of a man in a mascot costume accidentally getting impaled to death dozens of times over, but when it looks and sounds like it’s coming from an Atari, it’s so inoffensive and palatable. Yes, the big plot point involves multiple child murders, but even Disney owns Star Wars.