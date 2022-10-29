The Best Horror Movies of the ’90s

Some people say the 1990s wasn’t the best time for horror since it marked the end of many of the popular slasher franchises from the ‘70s and ‘80s that previous generations grew up on. In those movies’ place, the ‘90s introduced way more postmodern teen horrors (following on from Scream). But there was way more to ‘90s horror than that, and it was an era which deserves a second look. While Scream was revising the slasher model, making it more female-friendly and catering to teen gore hounds who knew all the tricks, The Blair Witch Project ushered in a new era of found footage horror, and high-concept marketing. And horror was suddenly becoming more mainstream: Silence of the Lambs became the first and only horror to win the Best Picture Oscar, though The Sixth Sense mustered up 6 nominations the following year. Meanwhile the well-respected director of The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola took a stab at Dracula.

Add in some joyful shockers, subversive slashers, sexy thrillers, and more and you have a decade in horror that is absolutely worth your attention. We have thus picked out the best ‘90s horror to feast your eyes on.

The Exorcist III (1990)

It’ss perhaps fitting we begin this list with a movie that felt like a leftover from a different age—a throwback to ‘70s horror at a time when the ‘90s vintage was yet to be determined. It’s just a shame the movie was called The Exorcist III instead of Legion, which is the name of its source material novel by Exorcist author/screenwriter William Peter Blatty. Making it sound like a belated sequel to one of the most revered chillers in movie history (as well as the notoriously awful Exorcist II: Heretic from 1977) did this movie no favors. But Blatty came back as writer and director on this follow-up after having nothing to do with Heretic, and the passion is tangible as he crafts one of the most evocative and brooding religious horror movies ever produced.

The film stars George C. Scott as the police detective Kinderman (a supporting character in the original played then by Lee J. Cobb) as he investigates a series of murders involving the local Jesuit perish in Georgetown. The grisly crime scenes have all the hallmarks of a Zodiac-like serial killer they call “the Gemini Killer.” The only problem is the Gemini Killer is dead—Kindermen put him in the electric chair decades ago. Yet there is a patient at the local mental hospital who claims to be the Gemini reincarnated… or at least his ghost who’s possessed a poor man. If that doesn’t spook you, one of the all-time great jump scares sure as hell will. – David Crow