Maestro Is the Anti-Biopic That Deserved More Awards Season Love

Yet, one of the most jarring things about Maestro as a biopic is how little it reveals about Leonard Bernstein. The movie not only skips large portions of Bernstein’s life and career (such as his televised Young People’s Concerts series which helped make him a national figure), but it is often quick to gloss over the seemingly monumental moments it does bring up. More importantly, there are times when that lack of information works against the things the movie chooses to focus on. It’s significantly more challenging to follow the story of a man whose life is often consumed by his work, frustrations, and fame when the movie not only refuses to tell us more about those aspects of his life, but sometimes feels hostile toward our desire for such information.

Consider an early scene in which Leonard and his future wife Felicia (Carey Mulligan) are having lunch with a group of friends. One of the assembled suggests that Leonard should consider changing his last name to something less “Jewish” to help his career prospects and public perception. This scene is cut short by Felicia, who suggests that she and Leonard get out of there. They soon do just that in a dreamlike sequence that sees them stand up from the table, walk away, and head straight into a production of one of Bernstein’s hit musicals, On the Town. It’s a bizarre sequence made all the stranger by the fact that the subject of Bernstein’s name and religion in relation to his career is rarely mentioned for the rest of the film. What would usually be a recurring plot point in so many other “you’ll never accomplish (blank)!” biopics is mentioned and then largely brushed aside.

Maestro often addresses similar major moments in the oddest ways. When Felicia catches Leonard kissing another man, she is upset but certainly not surprised. We understand that something like this has happened before but we don’t get to see that moment. When Leonard is interviewed about his career, we can detect some sorrow about his career but we know so very little about what he has done professionally up until that point that it remains forever abstract. For that matter, the movie contains remarkably few sequences of the maestro actually being a maestro (though the few conducting sequences that are in the film are expertly and lovingly shot).

Some of those decisions feel like an extension of the film’s respect for its subject. Much like Christopher Nolan and J. Robert Oppenheimer, you get the sense that Cooper sees Leonard Bernstein as being somewhat unknowable. We try to understand the person this major movie is dedicated to, but those directors seem to appreciate their inability to fully understand their subjects, and the hubris that would be required to pretend they do. And yet, Nolan’s Oppenheimer offers the ample information typically required to draw our own conclusions. By contrast, many walk away from Maestro feeling as if they can’t properly weigh in on someone they’ve come to know so little about.

However, the true power of Maestro may be found in the ways it deliberately withholds that information rather than simply fails to convey it properly. By doing so, the film can more effectively explore what seems to be its greatest message: the abstract absurdity of fame and the idea it can fill that part of us that some refer to as the “god hole.”

Cooper plays Leonard Bernstein as a man who is constantly chasing something that we can’t quite see and which may not actually exist. That’s hardly new ground for a biopic to cover, but Maestro covers it in a rather unique way. Unlike a movie like Walk the Line, Maestro doesn’t portray Bernstein’s life as this glorious rise and fall where the low points are suggested to be at least partially responsible for work so brilliant that we come to justify them in our own minds. Even Bernstein’s eventual ‘coming out” moment, such as it is, isn’t portrayed as a gloriously romantic cure-all. He’s still lost in the life he’s made for himself.