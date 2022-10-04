Who Is the Real Villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Everett K. Ross

Something odd is happening with Everett K. Ross. Martin Freeman’s CIA Agent has been confirmed to reappear in Wakanda Forever after becoming such a firm ally to the country in the original Black Panther, but there has always been something slightly untrustworthy about Ross, despite the heroic traits he displayed in service of King T’Challa. What’s even more mysterious is that the character is also slated to appear in Secret Invasion on Disney+, cameoing in the trailer for the espionage thriller.

While Ross might have once been an ally, it’s plausible that behind the scenes he is manipulating events that Wakanda isn’t aware of quite yet. Out of all the figures in the MCU, Everett K. Ross is one of the most likely to be a Skrull imposter. The question is, how much damage can he really do in his current capacity within the protected nation? If this is the oncoming twist, clearly the Skrulls feel he can do an adequate enough job destabilizing one of the most dangerous and powerful nations in the world.

M’Baku

Winston Duke’s M’Baku has boasted one of the most intriguing arcs in the franchise. The comic book villain known as Man-Ape might have posed a significant threat to the reign of King T’Challa in Black Panther, but by the finale of the film he had re-aligned himself with the throne. That alliance would be tested throughout the Infinity Saga, but the mighty ruler of the Jabari Tribe proved to be a tough leader in the face of Thanos’ invasion. That could all change with the tragic loss of the King.

M’Baku has already voiced his displeasure and distrust of Shuri and her role within the kingdom. He has shied away from further innovation and would not have been too keen to open up Wakanda to the world. Any change in leadership would, in his mind, further destablize the country that he is so surefast in conserving. He attempted to challenge for the throne once before, and there is nothing to say that M’Baku won’t try again.

Victor Von Doom

Marvel has done a fantastic job of keeping plenty of elements of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a secret. There have been rumors out there that characters like the Fantastic Four might make an appearance, but one unsubstantiated set of reports features the debut of Victor Von Doom in the movie. Doctor Doom’s presence has yet to be felt in the MCU, but with the collapse of Sokovia there have been hints that the territory is being redistributed, perhaps allowing for the rise of Latveria, Doom’s beloved home.

Wakanda Forever is all about kingdoms and their rulers. While Wakanda searches for a new leader, the Atlantean leader, Namor, is also marking his own dominance on the political landscape. Thematically speaking, it would make perfect sense for Doctor Doom to do the same, and perhaps even try to take advantage of the Vibranium resources on offer in Wakanda.