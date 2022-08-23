Black Panther 2 Toys Reveal Final Ironheart Armor

This article contains potential spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

For a movie that comes out in just a few months, we still don’t know that much about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. True, Marvel did release a trailer considered by many (including the Marvel Standom team) to be the best in the genre. But that teaser only included a few quick glimpses at returning characters such as Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), and new additions Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). In fact, the most detailed information about the movie’s heroes has come from merchandising leaks.

That trend continues with new images from three new action figures. Images shared by Twitter user @computron show a set sold at Target that includes Shuri, Namor, and Williams in her Ironheart armor. Unlike the Lego set that featured Shuri in a Black Panther-style costume, she wears a purple jumpsuit here. Although no weaponry can be seen on the clothing, it appears to be better suited for action than working in her lab. The Namor figure not only gives us a clear look at the Sub-Mariner’s winged ankles, but also the Mesoamerican designs on his belt and neckwear.

But the most exciting reveal of the toy set is what must be the final armor worn by Ironheart. Set photos from the upcoming Ironheart series showed Williams in large, clunky armor that recalls the suit worn shortly after she debuted in 2016’s Invincible Iron Man #7 (written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Mike Deodato). While that suit resembled the War Machine armor of James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), the suit seen on the action figure has more of a Tony Stark look. Largely red with black highlights, the armor sports what appears to be a glowing EKG line in the middle of its heart-shaped chest emblem. More importantly, this armor is far more sleek than previously shown designs, suggesting that it is the costume’s final form.