What the Cast of 2004’s Mean Girls Did Next

You might think, after playing Meryl Streep’s daughter Sophie in musicals Mamma Mia! and its huge-grossing sequel, that she’d be able to sit back, relax and fan herself with all that ABBA money, but no – she’s been busy. Busy in Jennifer’s Body in 2009, in Channing Tatum weepie Dear John in 2010, in starry musical Les Miserables in 2012, playing Linda Lovelace in biopic Lovelace, getting Oscar and Golden Globe noms for her supporting role in David Fincher’s Mank and absolutely nailing fraudulent Theranos director Elizabeth Holmes in dramatization The Dropout. Since appearing in HBO Mormon polygamy drama Big Love and the 2017 Twin Peaks return, she’s also starred opposite Tom Holland in Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room and next up, has the comedy My Ex-Friend’s Wedding.

Lizzy Caplan: From Freak and Geek to Master of Sex

Making her debut in four episodes of Paul Feig and Judd Apatow’s Freak and Geeks, Mean Girls was one of Lizzy Caplan’s first big screen roles. Her first big movie after that was found-footage horror Cloverfield, then Hot Tub Time Machine in 2010. Other big titles include The Interview, Now You See Me 2, and most recently horror movie Cobweb.

Caplan is a big name in TV too, with her biggest hit being one of the two leads opposite Michael Sheen in Masters of Sex, which got her a Best Actress Emmy nomination. She also played Misery character Annie Wilkes in Stephen King anthology series Castle Rock and more recently she starred in Fleishman Is in Trouble for FX, and took the Glenn Close role in a Fatal Attraction miniseries for Paramount+. She’s currently filming Zero Day with Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Jesse Plemons.

Daniel Franzese: From Bully to Activist

Pre-Mean Girls Franzese had played a mean(ish) boy in Larry Clark’s Bully, a tough tale based on a true story. Post Mean Girls Franzese is best known as a standup and AIDS activist though he’s maintained a steady screen presence, popping up in Steven Spielberg’s War of The Worlds, the remake of I Spit On Your Grave, GLOW, comedy drama series Looking and the subsequent TV movie of the show. He also hosts comedy/faith podcast Yass, Jesus!

Jonathan Bennett: The Romantic Lead who’s Dancing With the Stars

Given he played Mean Girls’ hot boy, Jonathan Bennett is surprisingly NOT a household name in the way one might have expected. Next up he starred in romcom Love Wrecked opposite Amanda Bynes, followed by Cheaper by the Dozen 2 and the title role in a direct to video Van Wilder movie. He’s appeared in numerous TV movies, including a Sharknado sequel and a Dukes of Hazzard prequel. On TV he’s made appearances in Veronica Mars, Smallville, Supergirl, Awkward., Station 19 and more. He also hosted shows for the food network and appeared on Dancing With the Stars.

Tina Fey: From Saturday Night Live Stardom to a Comedy Empire

Nobody needs telling what Mean Girls screenwriter and Ms. Norbury actor Tina Fey did next. The Saturday Night Live star created a TV comedy that’s still in contention for greatest of all time in 30 Rock, followed that up with The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and is generally a massive star.