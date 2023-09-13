10 Movies That Aren’t Con Air

10. Star Wars

In George’s Lucas’ seminal 1977 space opera Star Wars, later retitled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, The Imperial Forces capture Princess Leia in an effort to stop a rising rebellion against the Galactic Empire, and it’s up to the rag-tag duo of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo to band together and rescue her, while bringing freedom back to the galaxy.

Along with Luke and Han, there are characters with names like Grand Moff Tarkin, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Chewbacca. Indeed, the saga is well-cited for its relentlessly silly names, but for every creatively-titled Glup Shitto in Star Wars, that’s one less powerful name like Billy Bedlam, Garland Green, or Cyrus “The Virus”. Worth bearing that in mind straight away when we’re talking about movies that are simply not Con Air.

9. 2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey was a ground-breaking sci-fi movie, there’s no disputing that. Stanley Kurbick’s epic feature, co-written with author Arthur C. Clarke, is not only visually stunning, but explores heavy themes like human evolution, the impact of technology and A.I., and even the possibility of life on other planets. The film contains many memorable sequences, but are any of them as daring as when Swamp Thing is forced to land the Jailbird on the Las Vegas Strip, causing mass destruction and killing Johnny 23 in the process? Unfortunately, Kubrick had neither the vision or the tenacity to create such a sequence, so 2001 isn’t Con Air. Not by a long shot.

8. The Age of Innocence

1993’s The Age of Innocence stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder, and follows the courtship and marriage of Newland Archer, a rich society attorney, to a respectable young lady called May Welland. But complications ensue when Archer meets the beautiful Countess Olenska. Needless to say, things get breathy, neck sniff-y, and extremely corset-y.

As directed by Martin Scorsese, The Age of Innocence scooped many awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe. Alas, the movie didn’t go hard enough to win a “Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property” award at the Razzies in the year of its release, ergo we can conclude that the movie does not meet the standards of Con Air.

7. The Breakfast Club

There’s an action-packed bit in Con Air where the National Guard arrives and the prison inmates launch an assault. U.S. Marshal Vincent “Vince” Larkin (John Cusack) has to defend the surviving troops on the ground using a bulldozer as a makeshift shield. I regret to inform you that nothing even remotely like that happens in The Breakfast Club. Instead, a bunch of teens just kinda sit around during a Saturday detention under the quasi-watchful eye of a school vice-principal.