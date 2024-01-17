Studios Need to Stop Pretending Their Musicals Aren’t Musicals in Trailers

Which brings us back to those TikTok-famous hecklers. It should be noted the scene that was recorded is not the first musical sequence in the film or even the first time Rice sang. But it still came on the same day as many audiences learned Mean Girls ’24 is actually an adaptation of the Broadway transfer of the same material. Indeed, Rapp even played Regina George on stage shortly after its 2018 debut in New York, singing the same Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin songs in the new film, and repeating Tina Fey’s lines which have made a kind of Sisyphean journey from film to stage, and then back to film again.

Whether or not you are a fan of Broadway’s now ubiquitous habit of turning popular movies into musicals, you must at least give theater producers credit for telling their audience upfront that this Barbie has songs. It’s something Paramount was a lot more coy about when it came to marketing Mean Girls. Case in point, no one clearly bursts into song once during the movie’s multiple trailers. We hear songs from the Mean Girls musical song list, and we see characters who are obviously performing a musical number, but if you didn’t know to look for that (or were only glancing at the trailer on your phone), you might assume some of these moments are from dance parties. Hence the only semi-sung line where one mean girl announces she is having a “dance break” before she and fellow cool kids bust a move. Otherwise, these could all just be more of Cady’s fantasies (like something to do with a school bus in the original).

The marketing is having it both ways. It winks at the theater kids that, yes, your favorite songs from the original cast recording will be in the movie, even as it plays them simply as a typical background trailer track. Meanwhile, the uninitiated are being promised a Mean Girls retelling that will be “different,” even if it’s never made clear exactly how.

This has become a common trend in the past year, as the trailers for Warner Brothers’ The Color Purple and their Willy Wonka prequel, Wonka, remained remarkably bashful about the singing and dancing. Wonka trailers suggested Timothée Chalamet would have a big song and dance number when selling chocolate, but as many reviews attested (including our own), it was a genuine surprise when the movie started with Willy crooning the very first line of dialogue.

These deliberate marketing choices have a definite logic, cowardly though it may be. A few years ago, some splashy, expensive, and unapologetic musicals crashed and burned at the box office, with Jon M. Chu’s delightful In the Heights and Steven Spielberg’s spellbinding West Side Story reimagining flopping. The Dear Evan Hansen movie also went up in flames, but to be fair, Dear Evan Hansen is terrible. Still, conventional wisdom now states musicals are box office poison, so studios believe they should hide that element from audiences.

Maybe they’re right too. Based purely on numbers, all three musicals that came out in the last month found their audiences whereas Heights and West Side didn’t. But it seems useful to point out those 2021 movies came out during the first awkward “post-pandemic” year, with audiences still staying largely away from cinemas except for Marvel movies. Considering that reality two and a half years later already hints at how much audience tastes have changed again. Meanwhile it wasn’t that long ago when unabashed musicals were some of the biggest non-franchise hits of their years. La La Land made almost $500 million in 2016, and 2017’s The Greatest Showman crossed $170 million in the U.S. alone.