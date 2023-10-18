What’s Going On With Cloverfield 4?

The Cloverfield franchise may have been dormant for the past few years, but like the titular creature, it will rise again when you least expect it. That’s the fun of this sci-fi horror franchise, which first made its name as a viral hit in 2008 before expanding into a larger universe of stories involving aliens and alternate dimensions. You never know when a new installment might drop.

Such is the case with Cloverfield 4, which, as is tradition in this series, is shrouded in mystery. What we know for sure is that it’s being penned by British screenwriter Joe Barton (The Ritual, The Lazarus Project) and will be directed by Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow). Unlike the other sequels, 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox, which began life as completely unrelated standalone scripts before being rewritten and integrated into the Cloverfield franchise, Cloverfield 4 is being developed specifically for the franchise.

“Ours is more a true sequel than I think what happened with 10 Cloverfield Lane and with Cloverfield Paradox. I think they were existing scripts that were retconned,” Barton explained to Den of Geek when we caught up with him last year. “We’ve started out being like, let’s write a Cloverfield sequel. So it’s about the first Cloverfield movie and then ours. And it’s following on.”

While it’s a true continuation of Matt Reeves’ original monster movie, Cloverfield 4 won’t be a found footage film dressed up as a “real account” of an alien kaiju invasion. That’s not to say you won’t see some of the same marketing shenanigans that made the first movie such an internet phenomenon. In fact, the promotional campaign for Cloverfield 4 has already begun and you might not have even noticed. Slusho.com, a tie-in website for a fictional drink associated with the original film, has suspiciously reappeared after first being used as part of an augmented reality game meant to send internet sleuths on a hunt for clues about the 2008 film. Its return is very likely just the first of the many unconventional ways this sequel will be marketed ahead of a presumably surprise release.