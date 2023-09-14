A Haunting in Venice Review: Branagh Makes a Horror of Hercule Poirot

Hercule Poirot does not have the same step he used to. But, much to his clear intent, neither does Kenneth Branagh. While barely 18 months have passed since we last saw Branagh and his fabulous Belgian mustache in Death on the Nile, that second turn as Poirot for the director/actor was so delayed due to COVID and industry politics that it outlived 20th Century Fox by nearly three years. In the interim, Branagh moved on to other things and other distractions, including an Oscar he picked up for Belfast.

So, like his onscreen detective, Branagh has had a great deal of time to meditate on choices made—and those yet to be pursued. This may be one of the reasons A Haunting in Venice is such a different beast from its predecessors. Like the filmmaker’s previous whodunit efforts, Nile and 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, Venice is an Agatha Christie adaptation with a splashy ensemble cast and an exotic locale that gets stained by a case of murder. Yet whereas those earlier films pulled from some of the Grand Dame of Mystery’s most famous and oft-adapted works, Branagh’s third dance with Poirot draws upon a book that’s never seen the big screen. This seems to have liberated the often melodramatic Branagh to happily do less.

Where Orient Express and Nile were bombastic and overdrawn in their approaches—sometimes quite literally due to a reliance on CGI and elaborate sets which stood in for exotic settings—A Haunting in Venice is dialed back and reserved. Those films relied on spectacle to wow modern audiences. On his third outing, though, Branagh favors mood and atmosphere. It’s a departure, and one that benefits from the bold choice to set this film in Italy’s floating city (the Christie book it’s based on, Hallowe’en Party, never leaves England). Actually filming in Venice proves to be production value enough too. If you’ve been in those canals after sundown, you know they contain ghosts aplenty…

Which brings us to the film’s biggest change of pace. By its very title, this particular mystery teases horror. It’s a ghost story that invites Branagh to dabble in the cinema Gothic. All extreme canted camera angles and shadowy candlelit confessions, Poirot’s Venice could be mistaken for the 19th century’s if not for the fact everyone’s talking about the Second World War. Nonetheless, the scariest thing is how Branagh’s Poirot has changed in the elapsed years.