Wayne’s World: The Inside Story of the Comedy Classic

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” sequence is now part of the collective subconscious, but what was the Guns N’ Roses song you wanted and why did you think it was a better choice?

So, I must officially clarify that that is urban myth. I would have never wanted Guns N’ Roses in Wayne’s World because I was pissed off at them at the time. I forgive them now, but at the time. I had just finished doing The Metal Years and their manager, Alan Niven, at the last minute, pulled them out of the movie and wouldn’t let me shoot them. I was gonna shoot “Welcome to the Jungle,” but they left, and so I was mad at them. So, I would never want to hire them in Wayne’s World.

Why do people believe that? Do you know where I think it came from? I think either Mike or Dana, one of the actors, just came up with that so they could support the fact that they thought of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” And they don’t need to do that because I give total credit to Mike for writing “Bohemian Rhapsody” into the original Wayne’s World script. I give credit to myself for the way it was shot, but the actual use of the song was Mike.

How do you feel when you see how it’s influenced and been referenced in movies?

As far as people using it and referring to it and all that, I’m going to have to throw that into the category of homage. I could go “oh, how dare you steal from me?” That’s not me. I don’t care. To me it’s flattering that it is used by other people and respected, and if I don’t get credit for it, that’s fine.

I did the same scene in Dudes, which Flea and John Cryer banged their heads to “Hava Nagila.” If anybody wants to go and see where the headbanging in the car came from, they can look at that. But I can live without the credit.