Kraven the Hunter Trailer Unveils the Strangest Version of the Rhino Yet

The latest trailer for Kraven the Hunter features a long-awaited character from the Spider-Man mythos. No, not Spider-Man. Of course it’s not Spider-Man. Kraven is the latest in latest in Sony‘s attempts to build a cinematic universe based on Spider-Man characters, but without using Spider-Man.

No, the newest character is Aleksei Sytsevich, better known as the Rhino. We’ve seen clips of Aleksei in his civilian form, played by Alessandro Nivola. But this latest trailer is the first time he’s appeared in his Rhino form and it is… different.

The trailer shows Aleksei transforming into a type of human/rhino hybrid, a beast who smashes cars much like every other giant muscleman in superhero movies. That’s a real change from the comic book version of the Rhino, and even those seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the Spider-Man video games. Usually, Aleksei becomes the Rhino by putting on some type of exo-suit, which gives him strength and vulnerability.

However, the biggest change to Rhino lore is in his non-beast form. Traditionally, Rhino is a moron, a dimwitted Russian thug who gets himself trapped inside of his suit. There have been some variations on this personality. The great 2001 story “Flowers for Rhino,” by writer Peter Milligan and artist and Duncan Fegredo, in which the brute becomes a genius after an experimental procedure. And in Amazing Spider-Man 2, Paul Giamatti plays Aleksei as a raving lunatic, who doesn’t seem smart, but isn’t quite the same dolt.