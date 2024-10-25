Venom 3: All the Symbiotes and Cameos Explained

Venom

You know him! When a runt from Klyntaar bonded with hard-luck journalist Eddie Brock, they became a true Lethal Protector, a creature who wants to be a hero but cannot help its craving for brains. Also they kinda love each other. It’s sweet. That sweetness makes Venom’s death heartbreaking, as the symbiote sacrifices himself at the end of the movie to save the Earth from Knull’s attack. Well, forestall the Earth from Knull’s attack because the post-credits scene shows that he’s still on his way, and who in the Sony Spider-Verse is going to stop him? Morbius? Madame Web and the Spiders-Women who aren’t even Spiders-Women yet?

I don’t think so. Sony’s Earth is doomed and, honestly, good riddance.

Toxin

Played by Stephen Graham, cop Patrick Mulligan pursued Cletus Kasady and Frances Barrison throughout Venom: Let There Be Carnage. But because Kasady bonded with a bit of Venom to become Carnage and because Barrison had mutant powers that allowed her to become Shriek, he seemed to die at the end of that movie. In The Last Dance though we discover that a symbiote bonded with Mulligan during his battle with Carnage and that has kept him alive. He becomes Toxin, a cool, greenish-blue floaty symbiote with the power to dump exposition and then, uh, die. For real this time because he’s eaten by a xenophage.

That’s a real bummer, because Toxin is easily one of the more interesting symbiotes from the comics. As in the movie, Toxin has genetic memories that give him a greater understanding of the symbiotes and their history. But that memory also makes him less feral and more dignified, the true hero that Venom longs to be.

Marvel Comics

Agony

We meet Mulligan/Toxin under the supervision of Dr. Teddy Payne, a scientist who studies symbiotes. In a Lizard-esque twist (but not a Rhys Ifans twist, as he’s just playing a hippie called Martin Moon here), Payne has a paralyzed arm and sees the symbiotes as potential for healing. Yet it’s a xenophage attack that prompts Teddy to run from her lab with a pink and blue symbiote sample in tow. The same attack further prompts her to bond with the sample and become Agony.

Despite the metal name, agony doesn’t really have anything to do with Agony. She can move really, really fast. That’s kinda cool, but not agonizing. Then again, if your Christian name is already Teddy Payne, then you’ve got nowhere to go but down.