How Venom’s Marvel History Can Be Told Through Video Games

That game makes prominent, though very bizarre use of Venom as the hot, new Marvel villain of the time. Venom would appear as the first-level boss, then absorb a magical artifact and become a giant for the second boss, only to shrink back down and get a rematch shortly after. After defeating Dr. Doom in the end, the heroes would fight off a series of Venom symbiote clones for the finale.

While the arcade game was Venom’s most memorable appearance during this era, it was also the least accurate. Venom was an x-factor and not the kind of villain who would join a villain faction. Amazing Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin did the best job showcasing what kind of threat he was, treating him like a dangerous third party, always lurking in the shadows.

The Antihero Era

As Venom’s whole deal was that he had a rather senseless hatred of Spider-Man built on stubborn misunderstanding, it was only a matter of time before he was able to move past it (at least for a few years). Popular enough to get his own series, Venom eventually spent five years as the Lethal Protector, acting like a murder-loving vigilante with no actual understanding of responsibility.

This pivot was handled really well in video games at the time. Colorful 16-bit beat ‘em ups Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage (1994) and its sequel Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (1995) were both based on comic story arcs where the two spider guys teamed up. Though Separation Anxiety was indeed a Venom comic around that time, the plot and bosses from the game were based on Venom: Lethal Protector, thereby technically making it a prequel. Then again, Carnage was in neither story, so his appearance as the final boss in Separation Anxiety just comes off as a desperate use of assets they had lying around.

1995’s Spider-Man, nicknamed Spider-Man: The Animated Series due to its source material, found a perfect way to make Venom the final boss. Prior to the last level, we would see that Spider-Man beat up all the other villains and sent them to the Ravencroft Institute. Venom popped up next to him on a rooftop to tell him, “Good job on apprehending the bad guys. Too bad they’re just going to escape again. Don’t worry, I’m just going to break into Ravencroft and kill them all. Byeee!”

That meant that Spider-Man would have to go through this maximum security supervillain prison in order to punch Venom a bunch and prevent a mass murder. I’m sure some people wanted to turn the game off right there and let Venom do his thing. Then again, there were also probably those who would just turn the game off right there because Spider-Man was simply not a very good game to begin with and it’s a miracle they put up with it long enough to reach that point.