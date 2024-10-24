Venom 3’s Ending Is About ‘Love Lost’ Between Eddie and the Symbiote

“It felt like the right time to step up,” Marcel says now on the other side of the trilogy. “I had been on set for both Venom 1 and Venom 2, [and] there’s a lot of mine and Tom’s heart and soul in this one. It’s very emotional. It is about a friendship and we have a long friendship. So I really wanted to see this one through from inception to the end.”

That friendship between Eddie Brock and the symbiote who calls itself Venom has been perhaps the greatest innovation Hardy and Marcel have added to the character. In many comic book stories, the symbiote is a parasitic, or at least manipulative, presence in Eddie’s life; it’s a literal alien that thrives off Eddie’s addiction to their symbiosis. However, in the hands of Marcel and Hardy, the symbiote, or just “Venom,” has become an active and quirky personality, as well as one half of an odd couple. They’re all the odder, too, when you realize Hardy plays both roles. Together, they’ve become a bonafide superhero icon on the big screen.

“Yeah, but a really unreliable one,” Marcel says with an amused smile. “[Venom] lies all the time and withholds the truth from Eddie, who is also, you know, not the greatest person on Earth. Although I think they kind of make each other better in a way.”

That betterment will reach its true test in Venom: The Last Dance, which sees the pair having renewed their vows, so to speak, at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and now being forced on the run by the government, which seeks to separate Eddie from Venom forever. Meanwhile, more symbiotes from Venom’s homeworld, under the direction of new big bad Knull, have also come to Earth in the hope of destroying Venom for good. Marcel likens the dynamic a little bit to one of the great romantic movies of all time.

“They’ve left everyone that they love and everyone that they know behind in this movie,” Marcel says, “and I think they’ve kind of reached true symbiosis, whatever that means for those two. It’s sort of Casablanca in a way, isn’t it? They finally decided to be together, and they can’t because the world will end.”

The allusion draws on a movie beloved for its finale where another pair of star-crossed heroes are forced for the good of the world to say goodbye. Is it fair to say that Venom: The Last Dance is also about lost love?