Theater Camp Cast: Meet the Stars of the New Comedy on Hulu

Gordon got her start with bit parts in movies I Am Sam and Bewitched, before breaking out as Nicky Belmont in the first three seasons of Animal Kingdom. Her next big movie roles came as smart girl Triple A in Booksmart, bad girl Hannah in Good Boys, and former girlfriend Maya in Shiva Baby.

Ben Platt as Amos Klobuchar

If you’re in the primary audience for Theater Camp, you probably already know Ben Platt. Heck, if you were on the internet in 2021, you probably know of Ben Platt as a man in his mid-20s trying to play a middle schooler in the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

But outside of that misstep, Platt has had a remarkable career, especially for someone so young. In addition to originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Platt also starred in The Book of Mormon and Parade on stage. Platt’s film breakout came as nice guy Benji Applebaum in the Pitch Perfect franchise and he held a leading role in the Ryan Murphy comedy The Politician for Netflix.

Noah Galvin as Glenn Wintrop

Like Platt, Galvin made a name for himself playing Evan Hansen on stage. And like Gordon, he appeared in Booksmart, as party host George. On television, Galvin starred as Kevin, the teenage son of the titular family in the sitcom The Real O’Neals. Galvin has also held a recurring role as Dr. Asher Wolke in the medical drama The Good Doctor.

But Galvin’s most important work has happened on stage, where he played the supporting part of Ogie in the Broadway production of Waitress and Joseph in a concert recording of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Jimmy Tatro as Troy Rubinsky

As the primary antagonist in Theater Camp, Jimmy Tatro works best when he infuriates the audience. He honed that skill while playing Dylan Maxwell, the suspected school defacer in the Netflix cult hit American Vandal, Xander in the satire The Real Bros of Simi Valley, Leaf on the animated series The Mighty Ones, and Conner on Home Economics.