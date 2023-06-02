I Think You Should Leave Season 3: Ranking Every Sketch

No two sketches on I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson are alike. That’s been the case through the first two seasons of this Netflix series and it remains true in season 3.

Sure, there are some recurring elements. In any given sketch, Robinson’s character is likely to raise his voice, break important social norms, and alienate the folks around him. But the real appeal of Robinson’s superb sketch comedy vehicle is how you’ll never guess the truly wild directions each joke will spin off to.

In season 3 alone: photos of cigars somehow lead into a ponytail past the anus, professional wrestlers’ penises explode, and 40 eggs end up equaling one egg. Like we did with season 2, we decided to rank every single sketch from I Think You Should Leave season 3’s five episodes (which feature 27 total sketches).

Enjoy and let us know what we got wrong!