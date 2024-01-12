The Most Underrated Movie Gems of 2023

Yet the brilliance of Reality is that the film cuts through the media spin and online distortions by emphasizing Winner’s ironic name in its title and via the direct recreation of her experience when the FBI showed up at the door. As played by Sydney Sweeney in an illuminating performance, Winner is a patriotic if naive soul who is more concerned with who might be watching her beloved dog tonight if she is arrested rather than the severe legal ramifications she is in. Satter juxtaposes the extremity of her situation with the mundanity and even wry humor of everyday life. There is awkward small talk with FBI agents as they discuss what room in her house needs renovation or what to do about her cowering kitty; this in turn only underscores Sweeney’s own dawning sense of doom. It’s a fascinating, and unfortunately timely, artistic achievement. – David Crow

Stream on: Max (U.S.); Rent on: Amazon, Apple (UK)

Theater Camp

I’ll admit, it took me longer than I’d like to uncover this gem of a film, but as soon as I saw it, it quickly became one of my favorites. Theater Camp is a quirky mockumentary about a small theater camp in Upstate New York and how the campers and staff handle a summer without their fearless leader Joan (Amy Sedaris) after she falls into a coma. As a former theater kid, I wish I had access to a camp like this growing up. I was nowhere near as talented as the youth of this film, but I still know that nothing compares to the sense of community that can arise from spending hours with a group of people that are as passionate about the arts as you are.

Despite some drama and messiness amongst the eccentric counselors, AdirondACTS is a community of people who love to perform and feel like their best selves while on stage, and it’s inspiring to see them fight so hard for the place they call home. Theater Camp is funny, heartwarming, and a great reminder of how fulfilling the arts can be. – Brynna Arens

Stream on: Hulu (U.S.); Disney+ (UK)

Perfect Days

For the first 30 minutes of Perfect Days, director Wim Wenders takes us through the average day of its middle-aged Japanese protagonist Hirayama (Koji Yakusho). He wakes up before dawn and grooms himself in his one-room apartment, orders a coffee drink from the vending machine before driving to his job where he cleans public restrooms in Tokyo. After work, he goes to a restaurant and enjoys a meal, then goes back home and reads a book (usually a translation of an American author, such as William Faulkner), and falls asleep. Then he wakes up, and we watch Hirayama repeat the process.