How The Good Doctor Went Viral

Through its six-season run, The Good Doctor has occasionally been criticized for its heavy handed and highly dramatized characterization its lead character’s autism. Other reviews find Highmore’s performance at least tolerable and the show’s case-of-the-week format to be reasonably well executed. For the most part, however, The Good Doctor isn’t really critically assessed one way or another. As long-time TV critic and pop culture mastermind Emily St. James illustrates in this well-argued thread, The Good Doctor is the kind of television experience that just hums along in the background as the “serious” cultural commentators ignore it.

That’s not necessarily because TV tastemakers (like yours truly) have declared it to be without merit but rather that its mostly safe episodic storytelling format is at odds with the serialization necessary for the Internet Take Complex to churn. So while something like The Good Doctor is watched by many, many more people on average than say, Succession, the latter tends to receive more online coverage. As a result, when a network TV property somehow makes the jump into wild world of social media, it can seem profoundly alien. And that’s what The Good Doctor is currently experiencing.

The Good Doctor‘s Twitter renaissance began, regrettably, with some bigotry. On April 26, a Twitter account uploaded a clip from the show via Tik Tok in which the very literal Dr. Shaun Murphy doesn’t understand the particulars of gender identity and routinely misgenders his transgender patient. The account that uploaded the clip did so with the intent of highlighting a transphobic message, but the impression that most Twitter users took away was something akin to “wow, this is what’s happening on network TV right now? This is wild!”

That subsequently led to the unearthing of several other bizarre moments from the show. It all peaked, however, with one fateful clip that would truly capture the internet’s imagination and lead to dozens of dadaist mashups, remixes, and memes. The clip is as follows:

What’s the context of this scene? Well, Dr. Shaun Murphy is a surgeon, you see. And he is very intent on letting Dr. Han (played by Daniel Dae Kim, who actually is the person who bought the rights to the South Korean series) know that. Though this clip has been kicking around the internet since at least 2021, it has truly caught fire in recent days.

Social media users, frequently led by meme-obsessed American election analysis account Ettingermentum, have tackled this 15-second scene from every possible angle. They’ve tried out word play.