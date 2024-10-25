Edward Berger Addresses James Bond 26 Director Rumors: ‘Bond, I Grew Up With It’

Edward Berger is having a wonderful, extended moment in cinema. Despite walking across what appeared to be moviemaking holy ground when he remade—or more accurately reinterpreted—All Quiet on the Western Front in 2022, he came out on the other side with a gut-punch of a film which became one of the rare instances where a foreign-language movie was nominated by the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Berger for Best Adapted Screenplay. Now his follow-up arrives this weekend as one of the most buzzed about pictures of the fall, a surprisingly tense and even explosive thriller set in the bowels of the Vatican: Conclave.

Yet time and again whispers about an entirely different kind of movie are what follows his steps—whispers that he is possibly being eyed by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to helm the next James Bond picture. The intel dates back to August when The Telegraph reported that Eon Productions was allegedly considering Berger as a top pick for lensing the first Bond not played by Daniel Craig in 20 years. And while Berger has since denied there have been any discussions between himself and the 007 producers, the story lingers in the press, including admittedly with us. Which is why when we sat down with Berger earlier this week to discuss the excellent Conclave, we could not resist asking that, if the opportunity arose, would he be interested in directing 007?

“Who isn’t, you know?” the German filmmaker says with a slight smile. “Bond, I grew up with it. He’s an idol. Those movies, I watched them diligently from back to front, of course I would be. But whether I would ever be in the discussion list, I have no idea. There really is no discussion, there is no future for me in it at the moment. Barbara Broccoli and Michael [G. Wilson] are sort of the keepers of that holy grail, and they will make the right decision for whatever they want to do, and I think that’s the main thing.”

While Berger is leaving the door open, he also notes that the idea of doing a 007 picture is currently “so far away from me” that he cannot seriously think about the superspy as being on his horizon.