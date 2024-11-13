James Bond Franchise Teases “Brave Change” in Next Movie
James Bond producers promise change is coming with the next era of the long-running film franchise.
The James Bond franchise is one of the oldest and most respected in movie history—and it currently sits at a crossroads. It’s been several years since Daniel Craig hung up his Walther PPK and stepped away from the role in No Time to Die, the end of an era on the road to a new one.
Since then, there’s been a lot discussion about who or what Bond will be next, even as producers Barbara Broccoli and her step-brother Michael G. Wilson keep things close to the chest. Speaking with The Independent at an event honoring the late Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, co-founder (with Harry Saltzman) of Eon Productions and the man who shepherded the franchise from its beginning, Broccoli and Wilson admitted the challenges of creating exciting Bond movies in the current blockbuster climate.
“People are playing it very safe,” Broccoli told The Independent. “I think in times of crisis like this, you’ve got to be brave. It’s certainly a new era in the movie business, so we’re trying to figure it out.”
For all the thrilling action on screen, Bond movies are not known for taking huge risks. Beyond even its imperialist main character, the Bond franchise is inherently conservative, often lagging behind other movie trends. The most famous examples occurred during the Roger Moore era, with Live and Let Die borrowing from Blaxploitation and Moonraker trying cash in on the Star Wars craze. But even the beloved Casino Royale followed in the footsteps of Batman Begins, stripping an iconic character down to basic parts for a new set of fans.
Yet, Broccoli and Wilson realize that they’re making movies in an environment very different from that of their father, which presents unique challenges. For one, MGM Studios, with whom Eon makes Bond movies, is now owned by retail giant Amazon, which has its own streaming service. While venerable companies such as Paramount and Warner Bros. are putting streaming services ahead of theaters, The Independent notes that Broccoli and Wilson are “adamant about theatrical.”
Perhaps the biggest challenge involves choosing the next Bond. “Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” said Wilson. “Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”
Indeed, Craig’s appointment brought with it a reboot in terms of tone, going gritty and grounded against the goofy style of Pierce Brosnan and Moore. Whomever the siblings choose for the next Bond will likely usher in yet another change in approach. That fact has led many to call for a person of color to take on the part, with Idris Elba and Dev Patel as the most popular names floated through the years. But even the apparent rumored choice Aaron Taylor-Johnson has a strong comedic resume (Kraven the Hunter‘s a comedy, right?), offering a chance to go more light-hearted.
Given the high stakes of both the franchise’s legacy and the nature of blockbuster filmmaking today, it’s understandable that Broccoli and Wilson would take their time deciding on the new direction. Let’s just hope it doesn’t build up more anticipation than any choice could possibly meet.
All we know for sure is that James Bond will return.