James Bond Franchise Teases “Brave Change” in Next Movie

The James Bond franchise is one of the oldest and most respected in movie history—and it currently sits at a crossroads. It’s been several years since Daniel Craig hung up his Walther PPK and stepped away from the role in No Time to Die, the end of an era on the road to a new one.

Since then, there’s been a lot discussion about who or what Bond will be next, even as producers Barbara Broccoli and her step-brother Michael G. Wilson keep things close to the chest. Speaking with The Independent at an event honoring the late Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, co-founder (with Harry Saltzman) of Eon Productions and the man who shepherded the franchise from its beginning, Broccoli and Wilson admitted the challenges of creating exciting Bond movies in the current blockbuster climate.

“People are playing it very safe,” Broccoli told The Independent. “I think in times of crisis like this, you’ve got to be brave. It’s certainly a new era in the movie business, so we’re trying to figure it out.”

For all the thrilling action on screen, Bond movies are not known for taking huge risks. Beyond even its imperialist main character, the Bond franchise is inherently conservative, often lagging behind other movie trends. The most famous examples occurred during the Roger Moore era, with Live and Let Die borrowing from Blaxploitation and Moonraker trying cash in on the Star Wars craze. But even the beloved Casino Royale followed in the footsteps of Batman Begins, stripping an iconic character down to basic parts for a new set of fans.