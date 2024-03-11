Rachel Zegler Knows Which Musical She Wants to Do Next

Even though Rachel Zegler has only been working in Hollywood since 2021, she’s already racked up quite the resume. From her first screen role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story to her recent turn as folk singer Lucy Gray Baird in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Zegler has more than proven her capabilities as an actor and singer. But even with her iteration of Snow White still yet to be released, the captivating performer already has her sights on another classic musical character.

While promoting her new A24 disaster comedy, Y2K, at SXSW, Zegler revealed to Den of Geek, “I want to be Sally Bowles in Cabaret so bad.” Zegler also praises Liza Minnelli and Natasha while talking about how much she loves both the stage and screen versions of the musical.

Y2K and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler (@rachelzegler) tells us her dream musical role!#SXSW #SXSW2024 pic.twitter.com/RoZsJp9J1Z — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) March 10, 2024

Cabaret first opened on Broadway in 1966 as an adaptation of the 1951 play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten, which was itself an adaptation of the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood. Set in 1929 Berlin during the rise of the Nazi Party, Cabaret tells the story of a group of performers at the illustrious Kit Kat Club trying to hold onto their freedom and desires while they still can. There’s drama and romance like most musicals, but this show also deals with heavier issues like queerness, abortion, and the rise of fascism.

When asked whether she’d prefer to play Sally on the stage or screen, Zegler says, “I mean either thing. I don’t know if anyone would ever want to touch Bob Fosse’s Cabaret. It’s a wonderful film.”