The Monsters of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Gelatinous Cube, Owlbear, Mimic, and More!

“Even though we were doing this creature that is twice the size of a horse picking soldiers up and flinging them around, we had to keep an eye on the lightness and the comedy of the situation, which was a super fun challenge for us,” Vaziri explains.

One moment in the film that strikes the balance of brutality and humor involves Doric’s Owlbear mauling a group of soldiers. “She’s on all fours, and she does a very owl-like look at her next target,” Vaziri explains. “Almost nothing in her body moves except for her head. It’s this little roundabout turn, and it’s really funny. Right after that look, the Owlbear goes in to attack.”

As a digital creation, the Owlbear looks incredibly tactile and plausible, with movements that mimic real-life animals. But Vaziri and the team at ILM were mindful of keeping things fun and supporting the lighter tone the filmmakers were going for.

“The typical movie that we work on is treated with extreme seriousness and gravitas,” Vaziri says. “The wonderful thing about this movie is that it has a twinkle in its eye. It’s funny, and the way we executed our visual effects had to support that. We don’t want to lose the charisma that the movie is trying to portray.”

The Mimic

The original D&D jump-scare, Mimics, have been a common peril in the game since the original Monster Manual, more often than not assuming the form of a tantalizing treasure chest to lure less perceptive adventurers into their fangy maws. Naturally, they make an appearance in the movie, with Michelle Rodriguez’s barbarian, Holga falling victim to the monster’s ruse.

While the Mimic we see in the film was mostly rendered digitally by ILM, the folks at Legacy Effects lent their expertise with special effects and props to make the scene feel more visceral than it would have been otherwise.