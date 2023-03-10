Chris Pine on Dungeons & Dragons and Playing “Real Humans Trying to Do Big Things”

What did you take away from working in the rom-com genre early in your career?

It was so early in my career; it was mostly just getting used to working. I wasn’t even actively thinking about romantic comedies, other than I was so new to working on a film set. I think the first couple of jobs, I was just getting used to the giant machine. What is the day like on the set? What’s expected from you? That’s what I was most worried about. In hindsight, I guess what I learned? They are based on two things: the chemistry between the two leads romantically and comedy. So I can’t do much about people buying the romantic chemistry, but I certainly can do something about the comedy of it. I think in those early couple of films, I was probably exercising. Having watched a lot of Cary Grant growing up and thinking [about] what physical comedy looks like, what beats look like, how to play a moment, and comic timing.

Did you encounter a director early on who saw your range and potential and knew you weren’t going to be relegated to that genre?

That’s a good question. I hadn’t thought about it. I guess my gut would say, “Not really.” You know, in those early films, I think I was being cast because I probably looked the part, which is so odd to me because I was very insecure about my looks growing up. So to be cast as the handsome prince or whatever was ridiculous to me. I think the first person that took me seriously as someone that could act or do different things was probably [director] Joe Carnahan in the film Smokin’ Aces, where I just got to play what I always thought I’d be playing when I got involved in the business, which is wacky, fun, creative characters instead of the more bland milquetoast version of a human being.

You were still getting the rom-com roles, so did you think Smokin’ Aces—where you play one of these tweaker neo-Nazi hitman brothers—would put you in a different direction?

I had to fight for the part, which I loved. I love that I had to prove to Joe I could do it. I was so thankful at that point to just get to play something interesting and use my imagination to create a character. And yeah, maybe I thought people would see it and say, “Hey, that guy can do X, Y, and Z.”