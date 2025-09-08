The Conjuring Box Office, Warner Bros, and the Value of a Diverse Slate

Still, the success of the 2025 WB slate has bigger tea leaf importance than just bragging rights in the ruthless game of thrones of studio politics. The validation also points toward a future in the mid-2020s and beyond where a healthy studio portfolio is neither the play-it-safe formula Disney perfected to the rest of the town’s envy in the 2010s, nor the second coming of 1970s New Hollywood that so much of Film Twitter, and plenty of cinephiles like myself, might yearn for.

Instead the success of WB’s 2025 slate would seem to suggest a balanced portfolio, not that conceptually different from where the studios were back in the 2000s, is the best managed risk you can now have. Theirs is a slate of medium-sized risks (or with a single big one, depending how you look at Sinners’ $90 million budget), plus a backstop of reliable intellectual property safe bets.

It’s no secret that WB’s entire fiscal year and beyond was centered on Superman’s launch. James Gunn’s kickoff to the new sparkly DCU enjoyed a mid-July release date, roughly the same weekend real estate WB has historically used to corner pop culture with events like Barbie, The Dark Knight, Inception, and the final Harry Potter film, Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011 (which is less than 15 years ago, by the by). While Superman didn’t quite reach the adjusted for inflation heights of those films, it was a robust and successful relaunch of a brand that was petering out when The Flash opened to just $55 million two years ago.

It should also be stated that Superman was another major priority for Zaslav, and one he appears pleased with since the sequel Man of Tomorrow was publicly fast-tracked last week to 2027, with the Supergirl spinoff tiding fans over in the intermediate summer. Yet while Superman is the studio’s big IP success story—with it being based on one of the most recognizable comic book brands in the world—one might argue WB’s biggest success of the year was Sinners.

The auteur-first film from Ryan Coogler is an original, R-rated, dramatic horror movie aimed squarely at adults. It deals with thorny issues of racism in the segregated Jim Crow South, as well as vampires… and it opened to $48 million ahead of a worldwide take of $367 million. Based off its reported $90 million budget, the movie more than quadrupled its production costs at the global box office (while not accounting for marketing and publicity costs). That’s a roaring success for De Luca and Abdy who greenlit the movie, but also for original cinema as well.

Admittedly these movies do not release in a vacuum, and it should be acknowledged that Sinners had the advantage of being directed by a filmmaker who became a marquee draw for moviegoers apparently before trade reporters noticed. Coogler has long developed a fanbase after doing IP movies like Creed and both Black Panther pictures. Sinners also likely benefited from being an IMAX release, which is increasingly a draw unto itself, and finally by being a horror movie. Despite the odd insistence by some that “horror fatigue” is one day going to fall out of the sky, the quantifiable truth is it remains the only genre where folks seem to enjoy showing up en masse for original stories on a regular basis.