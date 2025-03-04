Mickey 17 Review: See Robert Pattinson Die, Repeat, and Make You Laugh

In the not-too-distant future, it would seem that rather than trying to save the Earth, humans have pivoted to the idea of leaving it to find a new planet to consume and squander. The colonists aboard the Nilfheim Project are one such group, following a fanatical and failed American politician with a god complex, Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo). A regular modern day Joseph Smith, Marshall has convinced a legion of followers, hangers-on, and the working poor to join him among the stars. This includes Pattinson’s O.G. Mickey, who went to space as much to escape some loan shark debts as to see the universe. He’s so desperate to get off-world he even agrees to become “an expendable,” which is a fancy term for the guy on each ship who has his memories backed up on a hard drive and his body signed away to the Company. An expendable is a disposable, and renewable, workforce. A slave by another name.

Due to odd religious restrictions, there can only be one expendable at a time. Once he inevitably die in grisly fashion while performing whatever suicidal task is placed before him, another Mickey is printed in the bowels of a ship and is fit for service. Which isn’t to say Mickey’s life is all doom and gloom. He meets a girl who he falls in love with on this voyage, and security agent Nasha Barridge (Naomi Ackie) seems pretty chill with the whole “my boyfriend keeps dying and coming back as a different kind of clone” thing. So she waits it out until we get to Mickey 17, who despite being left for dead in that aforementioned ravine doesn’t actually die. He makes it to his colonist ship, even. Alas by then, he arrives to discover that they already printed another Mickey: the more aggressive and short-tempered Mickey 18. And as per, the law set down by zealots like Ruffalo’s Marshall, there can be only one.

This is where things start to get really strange.

Essentially a genre film expansion on the bit in Blazing Saddles where two racist overseers scramble to rescue “a $400 handcart” while leaving their Black employees to die in a quicksand pit, the politics of Mickey 17 are not subtle. They are, however, obliquely amusing. Told from the point-of-view of a protagonist who dies repeatedly in often gruesome and cruel ways, the gallows humor of Mickey 17 is as thick as the sight gags. Utilizing various montages and death sequences which would not be out of place in one of WB’s old Wile E. Coyote cartoons, Bong couples sight gags of severed hands floating in space with sequences of Mickey 5 or 6 being encouraged to “deeply breathe in” all the bacteria on an alien world so that scientists on the ship will know what virus to develop a vaccine against.

There is a mirthful meanness to Mickey that is curiously delightful. A lot of that comes down to the choice of Pattinson to play the various versions of the same character with a happy-go-lucky optimism that veers on delusion given each Mickey’s lot in life. Yet more than a sketch comedy, Mickey 17 allows several versions of this character, particularly Mickeys 17 and 18, to have differences both subtle and overt. Whereas Mickey 17 develops something approaching empathy and self-awareness, he also is as another character suggests “soft.” Mickey 18, by contrast, has no awareness but enjoys a hell of a lot stronger survival instinct. His first reaction upon seeing his predecessor return alive is to immediately try and stuff Mickey 17 down a garbage chute that leads into a fire pit.

Mickey 17 acts as a synthesis for all of Bong’s genre movies of the past, including most obviously Snowpiercer with its dystopian view of the future (albeit he also seems to be channeling a lot more of Ridley Scott and Ron Cobb with the look of this space vessel). There are also the creature feature elements of The Host and even the pro-animal rights sympathies of Okja. It is not as neatly handled as any of those movies, and perhaps suffers the most from what appears to be a battle of wills in post-production. Based purely on the heavy emphasis of voiceover narration, and the bizarre absence of characterization regarding several supporting roles, particularly Ackie’s Nasha, one suspects this movie was cut down. Nonetheless, so much of what makes Bong movies unforgettable remains, including gonzo character choices which extend past the lead.