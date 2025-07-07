Why Family Movies Are a Safer Box Office Bet Than Superheroes Right Now

Today, in the streaming era, the notion of a theatrical mid-budget family film is nonexistent, and the “family movie” has a significantly different definition. Before you had your mid-budget fare, TV-to-movie adaptations, live action adaptations, original 2D animated movies, and the BIG new 3D-CG flick (since 3D animated movies were still in their peach fuzz era). With the age of streaming, however, a mid-budget family movie has to fight like hell to make it to a theatrical space.

It’s ironic that Disney, who singlehandedly crushed the mid-budget space when dissolving the mid-budget-oriented Fox 2000 Pictures in the Fox acquisition, gets to “bring it back” with their upcoming comedy Freakier Friday sequel. Now they include PG-13 comic book adaptations, live action versions of modern animated classics, your well-known TV/Game/Comic IPs, and Pixar and DreamWorks tentpoles. Even then, success is fleeting, as the direct-to-Disney+ releases of Soul, Luca, and Turning Red diminished the audience’s perception of original Pixar films. That, along with poor marketing and extensive rewrites, helps to explain why their latest outing, Elio, has performed poorly at the box office.

Plus, lack of studio confidence in “out there” original projects usually means they wind up at a streamer such as Sony Animation’s KPop Demon Hunters, which would have likely made the same amount of money in theaters as it’s become a juggernaut for Netflix.

Kids Need to Leave the House

Let’s be honest, you’re not going to see your average nuclear family going to the theater to watch Ana de Armas violently steamroll adversaries. Going to the movie theater is an event for families. To bring the kids to see the latest major release is a significant bonding experience that comes at an increasingly hefty price. Still, the price is often worth paying because it’s fun for the kids to get out of the house and make memories that will last a lifetime. Some of my fondest memories as a kid were with my late dad taking me to see so many family flicks including Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Paranorman, and even The Last Airbender, (the whole crowd boo’ed at the end), among others, in theaters during my upbringing.

Kids deserve to have a frequent theatrical experience for many reasons. It can teach them proper etiquette for when they come of age to see movies on their own. Plus, it can introduce them to the brilliance of filmmaking and why it’s such a treasured art form. One of the most valuable components of movies is the ability to tell a story, and it should not be restricted to adults, even as children age.

Some People Just Don’t Care for Superhero Movies

There is a large demographic of people who don’t care for superhero flicks or have grown out of them. Superhero fatigue is real. As of this writing, there have been 36 movies in the MCU, making it difficult to keep up with a nearly 20-year franchise. Now with Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the horizon, only time can tell how successful those will be, as they would definitely appeal to young audiences more so than your Thunderbolts.