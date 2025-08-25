Netflix Should Embrace Having the Number One Movie at the Box Office

But whether its because Netflix wants to protect its own business model or because Sarandos actually believes in the pseudo-democratic rhetoric the company uses to defend streaming (“if you’re fortunate to live enough in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that’s fantastic,” he said, but “most of the country cannot”), the streaming head has treated theaters like the enemy. This antipathy is particularly confusing given how much evidence we’ve seen that people like theaters, even when streaming is an option. Released to HBO Max the same day they hit theaters, Warner Bros movies such as James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune did relatively disappointing numbers compared to the giant smashes of both directors’ follow-ups, Gunn’s Superman and Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two.

While the imprecise nature of officially released streaming numbers makes it hard to quantify, one gets the sense that even movies that do just okay in theaters, such as the Blumhouse thriller Drop or even the widely mocked Madame Web, have a bit more prestige when they hit streaming, standing out against straight-to-streaming releases that get buried by algorithms. They certainly have a habit of dominating the Netflix Top 10 watched movies when they premiere on the service.

Yet the strongest evidence of the folly in Sarandos’ thinking might now be KPop Demon Hunters itself. In his conversation with Variety, Sarandos argued that “movie theaters … the communal experience” is “an outmoded idea.” But KPop Demon Hunters‘ theatrical run is among the most communal experiences in recent cinematic history. These are specifically “Sing-Along” screenings designed so that fans who watched the movie on Netflix can come and sing them together, belting out “Golden” with Huntr/x and “Soda Pop” with the Saja Boys.

All of these examples show that people like watching movies in theaters and they like watching them at home. It’s not an either/or proposition. In fact, there’s a symbiotic relationship between the two at play with a theatrical release—even one as short as 45 days—serving as marketing for the movie, creating buzz for those who plan to watch the flick at home.

That lesson could not come any sooner. Netflix is continuing to pick up projects from interesting directors, the type of filmmakers who understand the power of cinema and how to use the big screen. This October Netflix will be releasing A House of Dynamite from The Hurt Locker director Kathryn Bigelow and the Oscar Isaac-led Frankenstein directed by Guillermo del Toro, first to “select” theaters and then to streaming. Meanwhile Rian Johnson‘s latest Knives Out sequel, Wake Up Dead Man, will also be going to theaters ahead of its holiday season release, but it remains to be seen whether the film will be in cinemas any longer than the nominal one-week release Glass Onion received in 2022.

If KPop Demon Hunters has taught us anything, it’s that we need no more hiding of movies on streaming. They are meant to be shining on the big screen… at least for a little while, and then they can expand their audiences even more at home.