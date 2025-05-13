Final Destination: Bloodlines Review – Death’s Welcome Return

Afterward the film pivots to the still-kicking legacy sequel/requel trend and recenters itself around a new family. Thanks to the return of Tony Todd and an expansion of his fan-favorite character William Bludworth, there’s connective tissue to the past. The directors weave that near seamlessly in with the central plot which follows Iris’ family in the modern day as Death finally catches up with them. Our would-be final girl is Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) who has been dreaming about Iris’ premonition and immediately throws herself into solving the gory family mystery that has presented itself. Along for the ride is her brother Charlie (Teo Briones) and the pair have great chemistry, working as leads that you can actually root for.

Along with a new cast of soon-to-be dead family members the film also introduces Iris’ long relationship with Death. Here we get an expansion in our understanding of Death, who has an almost playfully antagonistic relationship with the woman who managed to escape its grasp all those decades ago. Some of the movie’s best and most unique scenes come from the push and pull between the pair, and Gabrielle Rose’s brilliant performance as the older Iris.

Bloodlines also acts as a send off to legendary Candyman star and genre movie icon, Todd, who has been the sinewy heart of every entry into the Final Destination franchise. Not only do we get a fitting farewell—which the directors revealed was unscripted and is a true message from Tony to the audience—but the film also introduces an intriguing backstory for the somber figure, as well as an explanation for Bloodworth’s connection to Death.

Todd gives his all, creating a rare and powerful heartfelt moment in the midst of the carnage. And Lipovsky and Stein bring that carnage to life beautifully. There are deaths here that will go down as some of the most terrifying in franchise history, as well as some of its biggest laughs. It’s a balance that makes the movie a perfect popcorn flick that you just have to see on the big screen. After all, if someone is going to get (SPOILER) by a (SPOILER) in their (SPOILER), don’t you want to see that and every other gruesome death as big as possible?

Speaking of big screens, the film was shot for IMAX, and the directors have a ton of fun playing with the ratio and what it can tell us about how deep into the peril we and the characters are. Likewise it features a big ensemble cast, meaning we get more death and destruction and casting director Tiffany Mak deserves a big shout out, as the chemistry is strong. We also get some instant new franchise classic characters like Erik (Richard Harmon), Stefani and Charlie’s burnout cousin who works at a sharps-filled tattoo shop. Why yes that setting will become important later in a sequence that left my audience gagging in the best possible way.

Final Destination has always been one of the best horror franchises and this is a return that will not only please old fans but will also introduce and terrorize an entirely new audience into discovering these absolutely wild movies that are still going strong 25 years after the first entry. Thanks to an array of talent behind the screen—including Scream VI’s Guy Busick and the MCU Spider-Man’s Jon Watts—this is a witty, hilarious, and grotesque start to the summer blockbuster season.