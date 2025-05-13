Final Destination: Bloodlines Review – Death’s Welcome Return
Final: Destination: Bloodlines proves there's still life in the series... even if it is quite fleeting and filled with agony and terror for its protagonists!
It’s been 25 years since the original Final Destination film hit screens and began terrorizing audiences with its deeply memorable (and memeable) Rube Goldberg-like murder tableaus, which get more and more intricate and anxiety-inducing as the franchise goes on. Yet it’s somehow been 14 years since the last entry into the series—the campy, fun, and sort-of-prequel Final Destination 5—and with the appetite for inventive horror as ravenous as ever, and chaos all around us in 2025, we seem perfectly primed for another entry into the series.
Final Destination: Bloodlines thus begins like every other installment in the series: with a terrible disaster. Intriguingly though, this time it’s one that happened decades before the events of the majority of the film. It is in this context we meet Iris (Brec Bassinger), a young woman who after being proposed to on the top of the immense Skyview Tower defies Death with a horrific premonition that allows her to save the lives of hundreds of people who would have fallen and been burnt alive had Iris not alerted the would-be victims.
These setpieces are iconic— like the generation-traumatizing log truck in Final Destination 2 or Mary Elizabeth Winstead versus a rollercoaster in the third installment—so the first new one in 14 years is highly anticipated to say the least. And Bloodlines delivers, as the aesthetically pleasing practical set adds an epic scope to the opening and it manages to feature one of the film’s most horrifying moments that will send shivers up the spines of even the hardiest audience member.
It’s an opening that showcases the love and care that directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein channel throughout the film, with easter eggs aplenty, deep cut references, and some expansive new lore that impacts characters both old and new.
Afterward the film pivots to the still-kicking legacy sequel/requel trend and recenters itself around a new family. Thanks to the return of Tony Todd and an expansion of his fan-favorite character William Bludworth, there’s connective tissue to the past. The directors weave that near seamlessly in with the central plot which follows Iris’ family in the modern day as Death finally catches up with them. Our would-be final girl is Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) who has been dreaming about Iris’ premonition and immediately throws herself into solving the gory family mystery that has presented itself. Along for the ride is her brother Charlie (Teo Briones) and the pair have great chemistry, working as leads that you can actually root for.
Along with a new cast of soon-to-be dead family members the film also introduces Iris’ long relationship with Death. Here we get an expansion in our understanding of Death, who has an almost playfully antagonistic relationship with the woman who managed to escape its grasp all those decades ago. Some of the movie’s best and most unique scenes come from the push and pull between the pair, and Gabrielle Rose’s brilliant performance as the older Iris.
Bloodlines also acts as a send off to legendary Candyman star and genre movie icon, Todd, who has been the sinewy heart of every entry into the Final Destination franchise. Not only do we get a fitting farewell—which the directors revealed was unscripted and is a true message from Tony to the audience—but the film also introduces an intriguing backstory for the somber figure, as well as an explanation for Bloodworth’s connection to Death.
Todd gives his all, creating a rare and powerful heartfelt moment in the midst of the carnage. And Lipovsky and Stein bring that carnage to life beautifully. There are deaths here that will go down as some of the most terrifying in franchise history, as well as some of its biggest laughs. It’s a balance that makes the movie a perfect popcorn flick that you just have to see on the big screen. After all, if someone is going to get (SPOILER) by a (SPOILER) in their (SPOILER), don’t you want to see that and every other gruesome death as big as possible?
Speaking of big screens, the film was shot for IMAX, and the directors have a ton of fun playing with the ratio and what it can tell us about how deep into the peril we and the characters are. Likewise it features a big ensemble cast, meaning we get more death and destruction and casting director Tiffany Mak deserves a big shout out, as the chemistry is strong. We also get some instant new franchise classic characters like Erik (Richard Harmon), Stefani and Charlie’s burnout cousin who works at a sharps-filled tattoo shop. Why yes that setting will become important later in a sequence that left my audience gagging in the best possible way.
Final Destination has always been one of the best horror franchises and this is a return that will not only please old fans but will also introduce and terrorize an entirely new audience into discovering these absolutely wild movies that are still going strong 25 years after the first entry. Thanks to an array of talent behind the screen—including Scream VI’s Guy Busick and the MCU Spider-Man’s Jon Watts—this is a witty, hilarious, and grotesque start to the summer blockbuster season.
Final Destination: Bloodlines is out in theaters on May 16. Learn more about Den of Geek’s review process and why you can trust our recommendations here.