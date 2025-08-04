Fantastic Four Box Office Drop Poses Tough Questions for MCU and Superheroes

Last week I was away on assignment in San Diego. For that reason, I was not able to write about the opening weekend of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But if I had, like many I would have noted the film’s $117.7 million debut was a positive sign for the MCU, offering the best launch for a “new” (relatively speaking) intellectual property at Marvel Studios since Captain Marvel in 2019. If you wanted to view the Fantastic Four IP in its larger, fuller context, First Steps still opened more than $90 million higher than the dire Fan4stic in 2015, which crashed stateside with a meager $25.7 million a decade ago. An uptick of 78 percent for a reboot is definitely some kind of brand rehabilitation. So if audiences liked what they saw, the MCU was taking a bold first step away from the ennui of the last couple years.

But that was last week. And now with the estimates for a second weekend in, we are getting a clearer idea of just what audiences made of Marvel’s First Family, and unfortunately it seems less enthusiastic than those of us in the press.

With estimates pegging The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ second weekend at $40 million as of press time, the superhero sequel is expected to have tumbled a severe 66 percent. In spite of a solid, if not ecstatic, “A-” score from polled audiences last week, it seems word of mouth on the Matt Shakman-directed sequel is proving to be about as anemic as Captain America: Brave New World, which plummeted 68.3 percent during its second weekend in February, as well as Thor: Love and Thunder, which dropped 67.7 percent in its sophomore frame in 2023. It’s an even steeper drop than Eternals’ 62.3 percent fall from grace in 2021, back when an MCU movie underperforming was viewed as an anomaly as opposed to a persistent trend.

To be clear, unlike Eternals or Cap 4, Fantastic Four had a solid, nine-figure opening weekend. So it is not a “flop” despite what social media chatter might say. But to acknowledge the numbers are coming in below what Marvel Studios angled to be the beginning of “Phase Six” is an understatement. The film was designed to give a glowing introduction to some of the central figures of presumably the next 10 years of Marvel movies, and it did everything many fans and critics (including myself) have been asking for years: tell a self-contained story that’s focused on character, emotion, and not cameos and interconnected worldbuilding.